OLNEY, ILLINOIS (June 29, 2020) – COUNTRY Financial Representative Eric Keller is pleased to announce the Richland County Sheriff’s Department as a 2020 recipient of a COUNTRY Financial Operation Helping Heroes donation. Keller recently presented the donation for $1500 to investigator Robert Sakowicz and Sheriff Andrew R. Hires to assist with the purchase of 3 new bullet proof vests.

"It was an honor to be able to present this donation to such a deserving organization" said Keller. "I really wanted to thank them for all the ways they serve our community and let them know how much they’re appreciated. I couldn’t have done it without the help of COUNTRY Financial’s Operation Helping Heroes program."

COUNTRY Financial will donate more than $3 million in 2020 to organizations and programs that support first responders, healthcare professionals and active duty service members, supporting the company’s vision to "enrich lives in the communities we serve."

The Operation Helping Heroes program was created in 2015 to support non-profit events and programs that benefit active duty service members, veterans and their families. In 2019, COUNTRY Financial expanded the program and donated $700,000 to approximately 500 first responder and military organizations.