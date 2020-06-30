Morris LeRoy "Ike" Billingsley, 93, of Camden, passed away at 5:08 a.m., Monday, June 29, 2020, at his home.

Due to the current health crisis a private service for family members will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at the Wood Funeral Home in Rushville, with Pastor Dan Wise officiating. Friends are invited to stop at the funeral home to sign the register book, leave a memorial and pay their respects from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at the Wood Funeral Home in Rushville. Interment will follow in the Mt. Sterling Catholic Cemetery, with military rites by the US Army Burial Detail and the American Legion. Memorials are suggested to Cass-Schuyler Area-Hospice, Hope Blooms, Camden United Methodist Building Fund or Culbertson Memorial Hospital Foundation Scholarship Fund. You are invited to share your memories, leave condolences and view his memorial video at www.woodfh.net.