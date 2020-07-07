CANTON – Brenda Sue Rickert-Ellis, 73, Canton, passed away at 5:53 p.m. Friday, July 3, 2020 at her residence. She was born Jan. 22, 1947 in Quincy to Raymond and Helen (Farmer) Norton. She first married Gary Lee Rickert Sr., June 12, 1965. He preceded her in death July 3, 1982. She later married Jerry Ellis Aug. 17, 1990. He survives.

Also surviving are two children, Gary (Lyn Pedigo) Rickert, Canton and Trinna (Gene) Ryan, Canton; two step-children, Todd (LaKeisha) Ellis and Keri Ellis; five grandchildren, Trey and Elli Rickert, Brittany and Brock Ryan, and Taylor Ellis; six step-grandchildren, Erika, Olivia, and Jacob Ellis, Drake and Brylee Sams, and Dhaya Priest; four great-grandchildren, Raveigha, Nolan, Brianna, and Perci; two step-great-grandchildren, Amaris and Ahava.

Brenda was preceded in death by her parents, one brother and sister-in-law, Raymond and Donna Norton, respectively.

Brenda was a member of the Farmington United Methodist Church in Farmington. She loved knitting, gardening, singing, and playing and teaching piano. Brenda loved children and also spending time with her family.

Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020 at White Chapel Memory Gardens in Canton. The Rev. Walter Carlson will officiate. Cremation rites will be accorded with Sedgwick Funeral Homes & Crematory in Canton.

Memorials can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or the American Cancer Society. To make online condolences you may go to www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com