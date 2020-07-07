An imperative element of Major League Baseball's plan to start its 2020 season is the widespread, routine, and, if necessary, rapid use of testing for the COVID-19 virus, and that hit a holiday snag over the weekend that reminded teams how tests are only as good as their results.

And results are only as swift as their courier.

A handful of teams, including the Cardinals, canceled their workouts Monday due to a breakdown of logistics. The tests the Cardinals took Friday did not arrive at the lab until Monday, and without those results Monday afternoon players and coaches felt uncomfortable reporting to Busch Stadium. They opted to "start fresh" and resume workouts Tuesday.

"Clearly there's been a little frustration in our camp in terms of getting some test results," said John Mozeliak, president of baseball operations. "Our players and staff were not comfortable because they had not received their Friday tests. ... Now that they've been delivered we might as well get an accurate result before we move on. Better safe than sorry."

The delay in receiving results from Friday's tests also illuminated some of the absences from weekend workouts. For most of the Cardinals -- all of whom had already passed an intake test to participate in Friday's first workout -- the Friday exams were their second of the camp. But for some unidentified players it was a necessary test because their first test had come back inconclusive, or they had been in recent and extended contact with a player who tested positive. The Cardinals have identified three players who have tested positive, and there is a fourth member of the team who has not permitted officials to identify him.

Prominent absences like Carlos Martinez and Alex Reyes have been waiting with the team for their results. Martinez traveled on a charter flight from the Dominican Republic with teammates Genesis Cabrera and Elehuris Montero, both of whom tested positive for COVID-19 and are asymptomatic.

The intake test for the active virus has three outcomes. A player must test negative on it to be cleared for workouts. A positive test means quarantine and additional protocols.

"Or, you could get something undetermined, no conclusion," Mozeliak explained. "There is a group of players that fit that third category. So when that happens, they have to be retested, and if they were part of that Friday retest they're still in the holding pattern because they haven't been cleared."

Washington, Houston and Oakland all experienced a delay similar to the Cardinals, prompting critical comments from executives with the Nationals and A's. The defending World Series champions experienced the same 72-hour delay that the Cardinals had, and general manager Mike Rizzo released a scalding statement: "Without accurate and timely testing it is simply not safe for us to continue with summer camp. (MLB) needs to work quickly to resolve issues with their process and their lab. Otherwise, summer camp and the 2020 season are at risk."

Mozeliak was more measured in his comments on a video conference with local media on Monday afternoon.

"I think drawing conclusions that this has been unsuccessful is probably a bit of an extreme," he said. "Unfortunately there are a few clubs that have been adversely affected in terms of timing and returns. But I don't think I would necessarily say it's a crash and burn at this point. Allow for some patience. This was a pretty short runway in terms of getting the season up and going. See if we can get into a smoother pattern."

Major League Baseball issued a statement on how the chain of testing broke, and the explanation indicated a simple tool would have avoided the issue: a calendar.

The league and teams have been using FedEx to move test samples from the 30 ballparks to the test facility in Utah. But on the Fourth of July holiday, Major League Baseball had to shift to a secondary courier -- and so some team's samples sat. A total of 86 samples were still pending Monday morning.

"Our plan required extensive delivery and shipping services, including proactive special accommodations to account for the holiday weekend," the statement read. "The vast majority of those deliveries occurred without incident and allowed the protocols to function as planned. We ... do not expect a recurrence. We commend the affected Clubs that responded properly by cancelling workouts."

The Cardinals had enough testing kits on site Sunday and administered their own exams without a way to ship them expediently at the time. For most players and staff, that was their third test of camp, and those will continue every other day.

Mozeliak said the team has also used a number of rapid exams, which they can get from Mercy Hospital. That is part of retracing the contact players have had with teammates or others who have tested positive. The Cardinals deputized Matt Gifford, vice president of stadium operations, to be the lead on their COVID-19 practices, and two people doing contact tracing for players. One is assistant general manager Moises Rodriguez.

The Cardinals had five players on MLB's charter flight from the Dominican Republic, three of whom were headed for the major league camp: Cabrera, Montero, and Martinez. The first two have positive tests. The other two Cardinals on the flight, pitcher Angel Rondon and catcher Julio Rodriguez, are headed to the alternate camp in Springfield, Mo. The length of their time together could qualify all players for the followup test due to contact.

"In terms of the charter -- is there an explosion of COVID? My understanding is no," Mozeliak said. "I haven't heard anything of it being rampant through baseball."

The Cardinals have additionally tried to remain aware of the whereabouts of their players, some of which is shared on social media. Officials did see photos from Jim Edmonds' recent 50th birthday party and center fielder Harrison Bader's attendance. Mozeliak said it gave the team pause, and Bader was tested the next day. He was cleared and has participated in every workout.

Manager Mike Shildt and his staff scheduled 19 workouts for the 21 days of "Summer Camp," and they built in an off day on July 13 and an optional workout on July 23 in case a workout was rained out -- or the team was stuck on the porch waiting for a delivery. The Cardinals did not reveal if Monday's missed workout would erase the off day, though Mozeliak commended the players who have been on the field for looking "like they are very much ready to be in a game."

Major League Baseball said there were 3,740 samples from intake screening. The Cardinals limited their camp roster size to 45 in part because they didn't want to overwhelm their testing facility or run the risk of delayed results. But the large quantities of tests to take in and report out are going to continue for baseball -- because constant testing is pivotal to having a season. And it could expand, too. An element of baseball's testing protocols includes making their tests and the swift turnaround of results available to first responders and healthcare workers in major-league cities. They are available to players' families, if requested. The Cardinals have had some family members tested.

The process must be reliable -- and punctual.

Check the calendar. Labor Day is coming.

"We're not experts at the first hurdle," Mozeliak said. "So we have to get better at that."