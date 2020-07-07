CANTON-Spoon River College congratulates the following individuals who have completed graduation requirements and received degrees and/or certificates during the 2020 spring semester.

Adair: Doug Plummer, Basic Commercial Driver Training certificate

Astoria: Franki R. Clark, Basic Commercial Driver Training certificate; Alicea Kessler, Associate in Science degree; Brittany Rose Poppenhager, Associate in Arts degree

Augusta: Emily Renee Hale, Associate in Arts degree; Casey Gayle Perrine, Associate in Arts degree

Bardolph: Kathryn Bowman, Associate in Applied Science/Small Business Management degree, Small Office Accounting and Supervision certificates; Kasarah Riden, Medical Insurance/Billing, Medical Records, and Medical Transcription certificates

Bartonville: Miranda L. Fitch, Associate in Science degree

Blandinsville: Morgan Lynn Dodds, Associate in Arts degree

Browning: Mikell Elisabeth Smith, Associate in Applied Science/Small Business Management degree, Business Plan Entrepreneurship, Entrepreneurship, and Small Office Accounting certificates; Kaitlyn LeAnn Weishaar, Associate in Arts degree

Bushnell: Chase Malott, Basic Commercial Driver Training certificate; Jacob A. Mills, Associate in Applied Science/Small Business Management degree, Business Plan Entrepreneurship, Entrepreneurship, and Small Office Accounting certificates; Octavian Nathaniel Pierce, Associate in Arts degree; Riley S. Powel, Associate in Applied Science/Computer Information Systems degree; Cameron C. Raymond, Associate in Applied Science/Computer Information Systems degree, Computer Forensics, Computer Information Technology, Cyber Security, and Enterprise Computer Network Specialist certificates

Canton: Victoria Albanito, Associate in Science degree; Katie Allen, Associate in Science degree; Justin M. Barnes, Associate in Arts degree; Rebecca Lynn Billingsley, Associate in Arts degree; Bettina Myrie Bohanan, Associate in Arts degree; Delanie M. Breese, Associate in Arts degree; Joshua J. Burkiett, Server Administrator certificate; Jessica Clore, Associate in Arts degree; Daniell Collinson, Associate in Arts degree; Landon Cummins, Associate in Arts degree; Rachel Diekhoff, Associate in Arts degree; Courtney Reneé Goodwin, Associate in Arts degree; Jacqueline Hammond, Associate Degree in Nursing; Hunter Hobbs, Associate in Applied Science/Computer Information Systems degree, Computer Information Technology certificate; Chloe Howell, Associate in Arts degree; Connor J. Kington, Associate in Arts degree; Terra Lynn Lee, Associate in General Studies degree; Molly Lenore Linder, Associate in Science degree; Nicholas James McCombs, Associate in Arts degree; Kamryn E. Meacham, Associate in Science degree; Meredith Kay Milleson, Associate in Arts degree; Barbara Mills, Associate in Science degree; Curtis Monroe Norton, Associate in Arts degree; Kennedy Jean Rose, Associate in Arts degree; Clayton Schroeder, Associate in Science degree; Gordon R. Sipes, Basic Commercial Driver Training certificate; Terry C. Smith, Associate in Arts degree; Zachary C. Sosa, Associate in Arts degree; Crystal Diane Stein, Associate Degree in Nursing; Darcie Nicole Tatum, Associate Degree in Nursing; Julia Toney Graham, Associate in Science degree; Justin Williams, Computer Information Technology, Computer and Network Technician, Computer User Support Specialist, Cyber Security, Enterprise Computer Network Specialist, and Server Administrator certificates; Samuel Wirebaugh, Computer and Network Technician and Server Administrator certificates; Connor L. Wise, Associate in Science degree

Cecilia, Kentucky: Elijah Thomas, Associate in Applied Science/Diesel and Power Systems Technology degree

Chapin: William Dean Berghaus, Jr., Associate in Applied Science/Diesel and Power Systems Technology degree; Gabe Tanner Dawson, Associate in Applied Science/Diesel and Power Systems Technology degree;

Chicago: Jaelin Diquan Curry, Associate in Arts degree; Zarita A. Jones, Associate in Arts degree; Ke’Shawna Primer, Associate in Arts degree

Colchester: Kayla Danielle Lacy, Associate in Arts degree

Cuba: Libby Dicken, Associate in Arts degree; Jacob Levi Eddington, Associate in Arts degree; Kyle Austin Hand, Associate in General Studies degree; Madeline Hobbs, Associate in Arts degree, Associate in Science degree; Shawn Howarter, Associate in Applied Science/Diesel and Power Systems Technology degree; Travis Kaufmann, Basic Commercial Driver Training certificate; Shawn W. Lane, Associate in Applied Science/Agricultural Business Management degree, Agricultural Precision Technology and Agricultural Production certificates

Decatur: Kyanae Taprii Tooms, Associate in Arts degree

Des Plaines: Sarah Eve Allen, Associate in Arts degree

East Peoria: Jarrot James Stealy, Associate in Arts degree

Ellisville: Aja Marie Lawson, Associate in Science degree

Fairview: Harley Pemble, Associate in Applied Science/Diesel and Power Systems Technology degree

Farmington: Joseph R. Bennett, Associate in Arts degree

Frederick: Kira Marie Patterson, Associate in Arts degree; Scott A. Trone, Basic Commercial Driver Training certificate

Gladstone: Taylor R. Brush, Associate Degree in Nursing

Glasford: Meredith Dana Buchen, Associate in Science degree; Sara Rose Foulk, Associate in Science degree

Glenwood: Aryana M. Steele, Associate in Arts degree

Havana: Samuel H. Bleem, Associate of Arts and Sciences degree; Ronda Carl, Basic Commercial Driver Training certificate; John I. Clark, Basic Commercial Driver Training certificate; Kurt Michael Fornoff, Associate in Science degree; Logan A. Lascelles, Basic Commercial Driver Training certificate; Cole A. McDaniel, Associate in Science degree; Kristina A. Payton, Computer and Network Technician, Computer User Support Specialist, and Server Administration certificates; Courtney D. Schappaugh, Associate in Applied Science/Health Information Management degree, Medical Coding, Medical Insurance/Billing, Medical Records, and Medical Transcription certificates; Abigail L. Sennett, Associate in Science degree; Fred W. Zurheide, V, Basic Commercial Driver Training certificate

Homer: Daniel Brown, Associate in Applied Science/Computer Information Systems degree, Computer Information Technology, Computer and Network Technician, Cyber Security, Enterprise Computer Network Specialist, and Server Administrator certificates

Houston, Texas: Alyssa Michelle Vasquez, Associate in Science degree

Industry: Owen Parker, Associate in Arts degree

Ipava: Ciara J. Derry, Associate in Science degree; Robert Jensen, Basic Commercial Driver Training certificate; Michael Dean Walters, Basic Commercial Driver Training certificate

Kewanee: Cora Janette Kieslmeier, Associate in Arts degree; Payton Mark Rose, Associate in Applied Science/Diesel and Power Systems Technology degree

Kilbourne: Chad Jay Gilmore, Associate in Arts degree

Lewistown: Clint Barker, Agricultural Precision Technology and Agricultural Production certificates; Kaylee Irwin, Associate in Applied Science/Agricultural Business Management degree; Ashley N. Kling, Associate Degree in Nursing; John D. Werland, Associate in Arts degree

Macomb: Eric Arnold, Commercial Driver Training certificate; Khristy Carney, Associate in Arts degree; Brianna Cassiday, Associate in Applied Science/Health Information Management degree, Medical Insurance/Billing, Medical Records, and Medical Transcription certificates; Makayla Cassiday, Associate in Arts degree; Samantha J. Coatney, Associate Degree in Nursing; Alana Coleman, Associate in Arts degree; Brianna Irene Crenshaw, Associate in Arts degree; Lauren Brianna Dawson, Associate in Arts degree; Mark Thomas Fields, Jr., Associate in Applied Science/Diesel and Power Systems Technology; Gary Jay Fowler, Basic Commercial Driver Training certificate; Imani Jadé Horton, Associate in Arts degree; Peter C. Hostert, Associate in General Studies degree; Lawson E. John, Associate in Science degree; Zoe Jewel Melton, Associate in General Studies degree; Huy Xuan Nguyen, Associate in Arts degree; Terri Sue Nolan, Associate in Applied Science/Health Information Management degree, Medical Insurance/Billing and Medical Records certificates; Kayla J. Parker, Associate in Applied Science/Small Business Management degree, Associate in General Studies; Corbin Raymond, Basic Commercial Driver Training certificate; Cale Reeves, Associate in Arts degree; Morgan Lynn Rigg, Associate in General Studies degree; Paige Kathryn Sargeant, Associate in Science degree; McKenzie Smock, Nursing Assistant certificate; Jordan Weis, Associate in General Studies degree; Cassie Jo Yeoman, Associate of Arts and Sciences degree; Erbin Zejnuloski, Associate in Arts degree

Marianna, Florida: Kaleigh Amanda Bruner, Associate in Arts degree

Mendon: Dustin T. Guthrie, Associate in Applied Science/Diesel and Power Systems Technology degree

Monmouth: Ethan Ferguson, Associate in Applied Science/Computer Information Systems degree, Computer Information Technology, Cyber Security, Enterprise Computer Network Specialist, and Server Administrator certificates

Neponset: Cole Bennett, Associate in Applied Science/Diesel and Power Systems Technology degree

Peoria: Ashantay Alexander, Associate in General Studies degree; Angelica P. Gable, Associate Degree in Nursing

Plymouth: Mike Wiltermood, Basic Commercial Driver Training certificate

Riverton: Kendall R. Spoor, Associate in Science degree

Roseville: Amber Richey, Associate in Applied Science/Health Information Management degree, Medical Insurance/Billing, Medical Records, and Medical Transcription certificates

Rushville: Lean Bullard, Associate in Science degree; Luke M. Lashbrook, Associate in Applied Science/Computer Information Systems degree, Computer Information Technology, Computer and Network Technician, Computer User Support Specialist, Enterprise Computer Network Specialist, and Server Administration certficates

Smithfield: Imagen Savanna, Associate in Arts degree

St. David: Ashlyn Towery, Associate in Science degree

St. Petersburg, Florida: Cassandra Van Buskirk, Associate Degree in Nursing

Table Grove: Kristy Chantal Boggs, Associate in Applied Science/Health Information Management degree, Medical Coding, Medical Insurance/Billing, Medical Records and Medical Transcription certificate; Andrew A. Palm, Associate in Applied Science/Diesel and Power Systems Technology degree

Vermont: Evan Miller, Associate in Science degree

Virginia: Collin N. Boehl, Associate in Applied Science/Diesel and Power Systems Technology

Yates City: Kaitlynn Marie Vallas, Associate in Science degree