The best years of the Kewanee Ballhawks, the subject of the city's 19th Walldog mural to be painted July 6-10, were from 1956 to 1962, when they claimed five state championships and appeared six times in the Midwest Regional.

The sixth time in the Midwest Regional of the Amateur Softball Association took place in 1962 at Kewanee’s Windmont Park and could be called the team’s "last dance." As we will see, it did not end as successfully as the Chicago Bulls in 1998, but it did cap an outstanding run for Kewanee’s prestigious women’s softball team.

Just as the Bulls’ "last dance" sixth NBA championship did not end the days of the Bulls, the Ballhawks would continue after 1962 to compete at a high level, but no state championships, until disbanding after the 1974 season.

In a previous article we saw the Ballhawks win their first state tourney title in 1956 at Kewanee’s Windmont Park. Another great season in 1957 (19-4 record) ended in a semifinal loss at the state meet to rival Livingston by a 4-2 score. Three Kewanee ladies were named to the all-tourney team—star pitcher Gerry Hammerstrand, Cookie Matson and Helen Albrecht.

The run that would end in 1962 after four straight state championships that started in 1958. The highlight of the season occurred just before the state tourney as the Ballhawks captured their 14th straight win with a thrilling victory over the state’s "other" best team, the Pekin Lettes. A two-out, two-run double by Dot Larson in the 10th inning gave the Ballhawks a 3-2 victory. (It should be noted that the Lettes did not have to compete in any of the state meets that the Ballhawks won. As defending champion of the Midwest Regional they automatically qualified for the next regional.)

In the state meet, held once again at Windmont, the local ladies bested Monmouth 19-1, Taylorville 14-0 and Livingston 3-0 for their second state title. Five Ballhawks were named all-tourney—Hammerstrand, Dot Larson, Albrecht, Matson and newcomer Fran Seketa, who would become an ASA Hall of Famer.

The 1958 season would end at the ASA Midwest Regional in Watseka, Illinois with a 3-0 first game loss to Rohr’s Jewelers of Milwaukee.

For two Ballhawks the ’58 season was extra special, but for opposite reasons. It was the last year for Fran Olson, who was one of the original Merchanettes/Ballhawks in 1948. For Mary Jane (Snookie) Werderman, who had just completed her freshman year at Wethersfield High School, it was the first of 17 seasons, concluding her career in 1974 when the Ballhawks disbanded. Only Dot Larson would have a longer tenure as a Ballhawk.

The 1959 season was special in two regards. The team made a trip west, playing games in Phoenix, Arizona and Buena Park, California, and they finished second in the Midwest Regional after winning another state championship.

On the bitter-sweet trip west the team was greeted by many Kewaneeans who had moved to the milder climes of the southwest, but the Ballhawks were disappointed with no wins on the trip.

The disappointment was short-lived as the Ballhawks won their third state championship with wins over Rushville 8-0, Earlville 2-1 and Livingston 2-0 at Windmont Park. The local fans saw four favorites make the all-tourney team—Gerry, Dot, Fran and Cookie.

The fun did not stop there as the Ballhawks stormed into the Midwest Regional at Watseka, Illinois with three straight wins over Bradley, Ill.; Jefferson, Wis.; and Valparaiso, Ind. Then the Kewanee girls succumbed to the Pekin Lettes 3-1. But in the double-elimination tourney the Ballhawks came back with a 6-0 win over Rohr’s Jewelers of Milwaukee. That set up another shot at the Lettes for the championship, but a 10-1 loss required the Ballhawks to settle for the second-place trophy.

The Ballhawks repeated as state champs in 1960 with a 2-0 win over arch-rival Livingston at Watseka with Helen Hewitt joining Gerry, Dot, Fran and Cookie on the all-tourney team.

At the Midwest Regional in Indianapolis the Ballhawks won two games and lost two. The wins were over a Louisville team and Plainfield, Ind. The losses were to Logansport, Ind.; and Rohr’s Jewelers of Milwaukee. The latter loss was 3-2 in 13 innings and ended the chance at another second-place trophy, if not first.

The 1960 season, however, did end on an especially high note as the Ballhawks bested the Pekin Lettes 2-1 at Windmont Park. Gerry Hammerstrand no-hit the Lettes, who had just captured another of their many Midwest Regional championships.

The 1961 season was much like the previous year. The Ballhawks bested Livingston 3-0 at Windmont Park for the state title with Gerry pitching a two-hitter and hitting a two-run homer. Sherry Ortman joined Gerry, Dot and Fran on the all-tourney team.

At the Midwest Regional in Oshkosh, Wisconsin the Ballhawks played three one-run games after winning the first game 7-0 over the Indianapolis Anchorettes. Next game was 3-2 over a Madison team with Snookie Werderman hitting a dramatic two-run double in the 7th to overcome a 2-1 deficit. Next was a 3-2 loss to the Pekin Lettes and then a 4-3 loss to Logansport, Indiana. The Lettes then beat Logansport for another Regional crown and trip to the National. The Ballhawks had to settle for third place.

The 1962 season would prove to be the last as a Ballhawk for most of the ladies who had brought five state championships to Kewanee and two high finishes in the Midwest Regional. But before they would retire they brought another exciting season to Kewaneeans who enjoyed many a summer evening watching them compete and usually win.

The climax of the 1962 season was the Midwest Regional played at Windmont Park in mid August. As the host team, the Ballhawks did not have to compete in the state tourney. Otherwise they might well have won a sixth state title.

An estimated 2,000-plus fans saw each of the Ballhawks four games. They beat Forest Park of Chicago 5-2 before losing 3-2 to the Indianapolis Frosh Flamingoes. Game 3 was an exciting 7-6 win in 8 innings over a Louisville, Kentucky team. Hall of Famer Fran Seketa broke a finger late in that game and was not available for Game 4 against Madison, Wisconsin. She undoubtedly was missed as the game lasted 14 excruciating innings before the Ballhawks finally lost 2-1, ending their hopes of claiming a Midwest Regional championship.

The devastating disappointment of coming up just short once again in the Midwest Regional proved to be the "last dance" for most of the Ballhawks. But just as the Chicago Bulls continued on after the retirement of Michael Jordan in 1998, the Ballhawks would continue on after the retirement of Gerry Hammerstrand and most of her veteran teammates.

Under the coaching and playing of Dot Larson, Gerry’s longtime battery mate, the Ballhawks would continue to compete at a high level until disbanding in 1974. However, they would not again win a state championship.

As a footnote, two Ballhawk veterans were persuaded to join the Pekin Lettes in 1963. Fran Seketa played for another five years and Gerry Hammerstrand would be back-up pitcher for the Lettes until 1972. Both helped the Lettes win more Regional titles and high places in the ASA National, including third place in 1965.

Both Fran and Gerry would be inducted into the Illinois ASA Hall of Fame along with Dot Larson and her mother Grace Larson, who started the Ballhawks in 1948 and kept them going until 1974 as business manager.