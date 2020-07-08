MACOMB — Attorney and legal commentator Renato Mariotti was the featured speaker during a virtual town hall meeting held by The Democratic Women of McDonough County (DWMC) about racial justice.

Mariotti, who ran for Illinois Attorney General in 2018, is also a fill-in anchor for WGN-TV and a former federal prosecutor. He pointed out that police officers often benefit from the system, especially with police unions, while the opposite is true for citizens of color.

"I’m a person who supports unions. My entire family is a blue collar family," Mariotti said. "But police unions set up structures that give preferential treatment to the police. In Chicago, if a police officer shoots and kills someone, they get to speak to a member of their union before they’re interviewed by law enforcement. Well, I’ll tell you, if I murdered somebody I would not have that benefit."

Mariotti also believes that grand juries are quick to give police officers the benefit of the doubt and are often unlikely to choose indictment. He said that aside from police culture, an even-more impactful change should take place systematically to make sure officers are held accountable for misconduct.

"We need to have a system set up that quickly gets rid of police officers that go over the line," he said. "It’s hard to change a system that is oppressing people case by case or indictment by indictment…that’s not how you change a system; you change it systemically."

Heather McMeekan, president of the DWMC, also took a pro-union stance but said there’s a very different agenda within police unions.

"Unions should never supersede civil and human rights. They should never defend people who have committed crimes in a way that subverts justice," McMeekan said.

McMeekan said that it’s time for local leaders to acknowledge and address what she views as a pattern of misconduct in the Macomb community. Her organization is in the process of submitting a series of complaints to the Illinois Attorney General’s office.

"I’m willing to give people the benefit of the doubt that they have good hearts if they’re sitting in city hall, but they don’t necessarily know what we know," she said. "A lot of them do not have any black friends and they don’t hang out with the people we hang out with."

Resident Tamar Walker spoke about his brother Marshawn and an incident reported in January by local media in which Macomb Police Department, unbeknownst to Tamar, sent Marshawn to Chicago with a one-way ticket. Marshawn, who spent a week and a half on the streets in Chicago in mid-December before he was found, sustained injuries to his feet as a result of the incident. Tamar is Marshawn’s legal guardian and said that he is disappointed that the city has yet to apologize.

Elsewhere, town hall speakers like Essie Rutledge drew attention to racial profiling at the local train station, where she said police officers have been known to search black people for drugs more often than they search white people.

Mt. Calvary Church of God in Christ Assistant Pastor Allen Henderson pointed out that areas with more Macomb residents of color, like the east end of town, have gone too long without upgrades. He said that poor road conditions and the lack of parks for kids shows a lack of commitment to that area.

"When we say ‘our community,’ it’s not just one side of town," Henderson said.

McMeekan also invited various speakers who shared personal stories of their unpleasant experiences with local law enforcement officers. She said that it’s her organization’s role to provide voices for these individuals, who may fear retaliation.

"As white allies, we’re not at risk telling these stories," McMeekan said. "But when we tell these stories, the people whose stories these are…they’re at risk of retribution."

Email editor@mcdonoughvoice@mcdonoughvoice.com with comments or questions on this story.