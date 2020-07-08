KEWANEE - Carl W. Burks, 95, of Kewanee, died Saturday, July 4, 2020 at Kewanee Care Home. Carl was born June 30, 1925 in Dawn, MO, the son of William and Aletha (Wooden) Burks. Carl married Marilyn Todd on November 19, 1983; she survives.

Carl is also survived by three daughters, Bonnie, Connie and Toni; two sons, Jerry and Doug; numerous grand and great grandchildren; and one brother, LeRoy Burks. He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters; one brother; and one son, Mark.

Carl served in the United States Navy during WWII. He worked at the Holbrook, Arizona School District. He was a life time member at the VFW. Carl enjoyed tinkering.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. A memorial has been established in Carl’s name and may be left at the funeral home. Please leave an online condolence for Carl’s family at www.schuenemantumblesonfuneralhome.com.