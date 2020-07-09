MACOMB — A McDonough County man in his 30s is the latest to test positive for the COVID-19 virus. Stefanie Johnson, deputy public information officer at the McDonough County Health Department, made the announcement Wednesday.

Johnson said that, of 104 positive cases, 85 people have recovered and there have been 16 deaths. That leaves the department monitoring three active cases.

The health department also reported that 33 percent of all county victims are in their 20s, 16 percent are in their 80s, and those in their 50s and 70s comprise 10 percent apiece.

