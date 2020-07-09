[Editor’s note: Mayor Gary Moore is seeking to revive the Kewanee Human Relations Commission. This is Part 2 of a four-part series on the origin and annals of the commission. Information was gathered from Star Courier articles published from the 1960s through the 1990s.}

KEWANEE — With the help of a group of concerned citizens, both Black and white, Kewanee Mayor Emerit F. Lindbeck set out to form the Kewanee Human Relations Commission in 1963.

Racial unrest was in the national headlines every day and a small group of Kewaneeans felt there was need for a place here where the local Black community could bring problems with discrimination in housing, labor, health and access to various businesses. Kewanee, for the most part, was peaceful at the time and, other than a demonstration by a large group of Blacks in May of 1964 at a north-side roller rink, everyone got along as one community.

But it hadn't always been that way and there were still unspoken instances of inequality. For example, one restaurant had a sign in the window which read, "We cater to white trade only."

Kewanee's Black residents had always practiced a "go-along to get-along" approach to life here and had mostly integrated with their white neighbors. But with civil unrest bringing long-standing grievances of injustice and inequality around the nation to the forefront, some felt it was time to speak out about Kewanee’s racial climate.

On Oct. 8, 1963, Franklin Coplan, superintendent of Wethersfied Schools, was elected the first permanent chairman of the newly organized Commission on Human Relations at a meeting at city hall.

The formation of the group was still subject to official confirmation by the City Council. Rev. Doug Maclean was elected vice-chairman; Cornelia Hubbard, the local NAACP president, was elected recording secretary and treasurer; and Mrs. Paul Binder corresponding secretary. Commission members, nominated for appointment by Mayor Linbeck, included Rev. James Barr, pastor of the Bethel AME (African Methodist Episcopal) Church; John Easley, Black business owner; Mrs. Howard Hamilton, a Black resident; Mrs. Harper Andrews, Dinsmore Wood, superintendent of Kewanee Schools; and Jerry Moriarity, editor of the Star Courier.

A constitution and bylaws were adopted by the Commission at a meeting on Nov. 5, 1963 which set the number of members at 18. The stated mission was "To work toward the building of a community in Kewanee with a climate of mutual respect and freedom; to work toward the elimination of any practices or prejudices and discrimination against individuals or groups because of race, color, creed, or national origin; to co-operate with civic, religious and educational organizations promoting tolerance and good will; and to promote and encourage interfaith and inter-racial harmony."

A resolution appointing a Commission on Human Relations was introduced at the regular city council meeting Monday, Dec. 9, 1963, but not passed.

A search of the Star Courier archives for the next few months failed to turn up a story reporting a second reading or that the resolution had ever been passed. The group, however, apparently felt as though they were official and started to get to work.

The 18 newly appointed members met the following night at City Hall to discuss setting up sub-groups to study employment, housing, attitudes and education. It was stated that the resolution had been presented to the city council "with the adoption to come at a later meeting. Those appointed to serve on the first commission were Mrs. Andrews, Rev. Barr, Mrs. Paul (Ann) Binder, Jack Bystry, Mr. Coplan, Rev. Crowley, Mr. Easley, Dallas Fletcher, Mrs. Hubbard, Mrs. Gus Kirby, Rev. Maclean, Mr. Moriarity, Lawrence Olson (local labor leader), Walt Ptasnik, Henry B. Terry, Mrs. Richard M. Terry, Mr. Wood, and Raymond Zang.

Dave Clarke is a retired reporter, regional editor and columnist for the Star Courier. He has a Bachelor of Arts in History from Western Illinois University and has written many articles on the history of Kewanee's Black community.