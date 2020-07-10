Friday

Jul 10, 2020 at 10:36 AM


During the long months of sheltering in place, the Olney Valor Quilters found refuge in piecing and quilting Quilts of Valor. Some of the Quilts of Valor presentations had to be cancelled due to the virus, but during the 4th of July weekend, despite the hot July weather, the results of their efforts were awarded to 24 very deserving veterans during 4 different outdoor ceremonies which allowed for social distancing. A big thanks goes to the Trinity Lutheran Church for allowing the group to use their outdoor pavilion for these presentations.


The following veterans were recognized:


Mike Kern, Army, 1967-1969


John Luthe, Army, 1953-1955


Eugene Luther, Marines, 1966-1970


Don McVaigh, Army, 1962-1964


Rick Phillips, Army, Illinois Guard, Reserves, 1971-1987


Mark Phillips, Air Force, 1992-1996


Devan Phillips Magalski, Air Force, 2014-2018


Joseph Magalski, Air Force, Air Force Reserves, 2011-2018


Howard Scherer, Army, 1953-1955


Trevor Bissey, Army, 1964-1969, Reserves 1972-1973 and 1979-2001


Tom Nix, Army 1969-1971


Becky Pipher, Women’s Army Corps, 1966-1969


Merle Royse, Army, 1970-1971


Paul Seals, Army, 1966-1968


Gary Wachtel, Army, 1968-1994


Mark Wingert, Army 1970-1971


Bob Bell, Navy, 1958-1964


J.D. Bromm, Army, 1978-1983


Chris Gertsch, Army, 1965-1967


Jim Kermicle, Army, 1957-1958


Warren Kocher, Army, 1983-1987


Ron Trout, Air Force, 1969-1973