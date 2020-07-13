MARIETTA-This week we combined our cereal rye crop. This rye was planted last fall after we harvested our corn in October. Cereal rye has become a flexible crop that we can use in different ways with our cattle operation.

This rye was run through the combine and the grain will be used for seed for next years crop this fall. The straw that is left behind the combine is baled and we will use it for bedding for our cattle. Harvesting at this time also gives us the option to haul manure now at a time of the year when we normally don’t have any fields available to spread manure onto. Next week we will plant another forage crop which will be baled this fall for livestock feed this winter.

We had another rye field that was chopped for silage last month while it was still green. This was packed into a bunker and is also being used as livestock feed. Chopping rye allows us to harvest early enough that a soybean crop can still be planted in the same field following the rye harvest.

Next month some of our seed will be loaded in an airplane and seeded into a standing corn field. This gives the rye a head-start so that when the corn is harvested this fall, the rye will already be growing between the corn rows. Rye is a cool season crop and will grow quickly this fall. This will provide good late season pasture for our cows, after our grass pastures have stopped growing.

Cereal rye is a popular cover crop for many farmers. Planted after harvest it will grow in the fall and be terminated in the spring ahead of corn or soybean planting. Cover crops can "cover" the field over the winter preventing erosion of the soil, promoting soil health and suppressing weeds in the spring. Incorporating cover crops into farming operations requires some planning and a little more management of our fields, but it's one of the many things that farmers are doing to protect our natural resources!"