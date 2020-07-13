FAIRBURY — The humming of generators and chainsaws could be heard throughout Fairbury Sunday morning after a severe thunderstorm with damaging winds hit the town late Saturday night.

Extreme winds were reported in the area along with plenty of rain and lightning. Some streets were barricaded to motorists after the storm with reports of trees and branches down throughout the city.

There has been no absolute confirmation, but it is speculated that a tornado was part of the storm system near Fairbury.

Near Chenoa, it was reported that winds reaching speeds of 73 mph helped create the damage in that area.

It appeared some of the worst damage may have occurred near the Fairbury Speedway on the south end of town as power lines were down and a tree fell on two pickup trucks along Second Street. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The racing action for the night had just finished when the storm blew through.

The area saw a weaker storm system move through earlier in the day Saturday before the severe outbreak after sunset. The later weather event prompted numerous severe thunderstorm warnings and watches for the region well into the night as the system continued to push eastward.

Neighboring Chenoa also had visible storm damage with a number of trees down in that city.

In a release from the Pontiac Fire Department, Chief Jacob Campbell said that PFD ordered the tornado sirens to be sounded around 9:43 p.m. on Saturday. This was because of a report from the dispatch center of a tornado causing damage just southwest

of Pontiac.

Campbell also noted in the release, "During the weather event the Pontiac Fire Department responded to multiple emergency calls which included property damaged from trees and downed power lines. Both the Pontiac Police and Street Department assisted with the response and Flanagan-Graymont Fire Protection District was requested to standby to assist the Pontiac Fire Department with any additional emergencies."

When the PFD release was made, the department had yet to receive official confirmation on whether the damage was created by a tornado or if by some other weather event.

Erich Murphy contributed to this story.