WASHINGTON –Monday, Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17) helped pass an Energy and Water Development funding bill for Fiscal Year 2021 out of the powerful House Appropriations Committee that would work to strengthen outdated locks and dams, combat flooding in the Midwest and invest in clean energy through the use of carbon capture technology.

"Aging infrastructure along our inland waterways and frequent flooding due to a chaotic climate have had a profound impact on our local economy," said Congresswoman Bustos, a member of the House Appropriations Committee. "Our agricultural producers depend on consistent weather conditions and reliable locks and dams to get their goods to market. This bill helps deliver that by investing in initiatives to modernize our infrastructure, combat flooding and mitigate the climate crisis."

Congresswoman Bustos secured the following priorities:

•Strengthen Locks and Dams: Previously, Congresswoman Bustos helped secure funding for the Navigation and Ecosystem Restoration (NESP) that was included in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (Corps) Fiscal 2020 Work Plan to modernize and expand seven outdated locks on the Upper Mississippi and Illinois Rivers, while also investing in ecological restoration. These funds will allow the Corps to move forward with preconstruction engineering and design (PED) on the program. The accompanying report to today’s bill urges the Corps to advance these authorized projects in order to strengthen the Upper Mississippi region, reflecting a bipartisan request of over 20 lawmakers led by Congresswoman Bustos.

•Flooding in the Midwest: In 2019, the Midwest experienced severe flooding that resulted in billions of dollars in economic damages to businesses, farms, homes and infrastructure. Many small and rural communities face unique challenges when addressing floods compared to urban areas. As a result, Congresswoman Bustos included language that would require the Corps to provide a report to the Committee on areas where the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Department of Agriculture and Small Business Administration can collaborate to aid small and rural communities affected by flooding, with a particular focus on activities immediately prior to, during and after a natural disaster.

•Carbon Capture Technology: Congresswoman Bustos requested $8 million be included in today’s bill for research and optimization of carbon capture technologies at industrial facilities and that $15 million be included for a new solicitation for commercial-scale carbon capture projects that generate carbon dioxide suitable for geologic storage. The State of Illinois contains some of the best geologic structures in the nation for safely storing carbon dioxide. Congresswoman Bustos has been an outspoken advocate for increasing investment in carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) technologies to help utilize rural America in the fight against climate change.