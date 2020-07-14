WYOMING – Carolyn Mary (Schupbach) Taylor, 77, of Wyoming passed away at 2:35 p.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Toulon Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.

Carolyn was born on March 28, 1943, in Henry, IL, the daughter of John Emil and Mary Esther (Thiel) Schupbach. She married Robert Wade Taylor on December 22, 1998. He preceded her in death on May 28, 2018.

Surviving are two stepsons, Lance (Ana) Taylor of Norcross, GA, and Kyle Taylor of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and several cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Carolyn graduated from Bradford High School with the class of 1961.

She earned a bachelor’s degree from Illinois State University. Carolyn taught business classes at Hononegah Community High School in Rockton, IL, retiring after 30 years of service. She enjoyed flower gardens and loved her dog dearly.

She was a good cook and particularly liked to bake.

Graveside services are being held for Carolyn Taylor on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Henry Cemetery Association, Henry. Nicole Reed, Certified Funeral Celebrant, will officiate.

Memorial contributions in Carolyn's name may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association-Central IL Chapter, 606 W Glen Avenue, Peoria, IL 61614. Condolences may be left for Mary’s family on her tribute wall at www.haskellfuneral.com.