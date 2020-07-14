QUINCY — John Wood Community College is hosting a VIP Blazer Open House, this Wednesday, July 15, from 1-6 p.m. at the main JWCC campus in Quincy. No appointment necessary. Please wear a mask covering.

JWCC is rolling out the red carpet for prospective students. JWCC admissions team will be available to answer questions about the college admissions process, career options, flexible class schedules this fall, financial aid, ways to pay for college and provide campus tours. This opportunity is designed for high school students wanting to take college classes while in high school, adult students wanting to move-up or switch careers and for recent high school graduates ready to find their path.

This fall, JWCC is open and maximizing face-to-face instruction while adhering to social distancing guidelines to assure student success in an affordable, safe and flexible learning environment. Registration is open now for admitted students. Classes start August 17. Students can register in-person, by a virtual meeting or phone.

For more information contact Kristen Ritterbusch, JWCC director of admissions, at kritterbusch@jwcc.edu or call 217.641.4355. Please visit: www.jwcc.edu/admissions.