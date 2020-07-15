Springfield police are treating the death of a 43-year-old Springfield man as a homicide.

Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said preliminary results of an autopsy performed in Bloomington on Wednesday indicate that Ray Lofton died from a stab wound early Tuesday morning.

Lofton was pronounced dead by medical staff at HSHS St. John’s Hospital at 12:29 a.m. Tuesday.

Springfield police originally responded to a report of a subject who had been struck by a vehicle.

Springfield Police Department officers found Lofton unresponsive in the roadway in the 1400 block of Pennsylvania Avenue. Lofton was then transported to St. John’s by ambulance.

The death is under investigation.

It is the city’s seventh homicide. A

On June 26, three people — Marsha Strumpher, 54, Christopher Aumiller, 25, and William "Bill" Gibbons, 61, all of Springfield — were shot and killed at Bunn-O-Matic Corp. on Stevenson Drive.

Also last month, Eugene Jackson, 36, of Springfield was charged in the slaying of Tykeem King, 23, also of Springfield. That took place inside 7 Brothers Grocery in the 1800 block of South 11th Street.

Gary F. Green, 23, of Springfield was shot multiple times in the 2200 block of East Spruce Street on March 31. Devione Rayford, 21, and Avion M. Brown, 18, both of Springfield, are facing charges in Green’s death.

On Jan. 11, Abby Neisler died in her residence in the 700 block of South State Street.

Ronald D. Porter, 32, of Springfield is alleged to have stalked Neisler and entered her home late on Jan. 10. Porter allegedly sexually assaulted Neisler and stabbed her multiple times, causing her death.

Porter then allegedly lit the residence on fire in an attempt to destroy evidence and conceal the nature of Neisler’s death.

A Jan. 11 murder took place in unincorporated Sangamon County.

Carlos Blue, 28, of Springfield, was found dead in the street in the 200 block of South Wesley Street with "multiple gunshot wounds."

Sangamon County sheriff’s deputies were investigating "a possibility" the crime occurred in a different location from where Blue’s body was found.

Bruce J. Britt, 36, of Springfield has been charged with first-degree murder in the case.

Anyone with information concerning these incidents is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at 788-8311 and/or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at 788-8427.

