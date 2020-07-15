GOOD HOPE — The Village of Good Hope has extended their local state of emergency status by another three months, following a unanimous vote from the village board on Monday night.

By extending ordinance 732, Village President John Connor will retain the ability to make executive decisions and pass ordinances even if the board lacks a quorum. Since the ordinance was first passed 90 days ago in mid-April, Connor said he’s made only a few motions on his own accord, but that they were matters he and the other trustees had discussed personally.

As he explained that he intends to keep the board informed and involved in any and all ordinances and decisions going forward, he added that the key reason for the emergency status’s continuation would be to maintain contingency plans and to remain eligible for financial aid from the state. Connor said that certain financial packages for coronavirus relief are inaccessible unless the applying municipality has declared a local state of emergency. As for contingencies, an order of succession is in place should any members of the board fall ill. President Connor would be replaced by the seniormost trustee, Dave Farquhar, followed by Village Clerk Tammy DalBello.

At Monday’s meeting, held at Village Hall at 175 N Chestnut, Good Hope, IL 61438, the board approved a handful of measures, first of which were amendments to the city’s estimated revenues under ordinance 733, with additions made on account of Rebuild Illinois. Rebuild Illinois is a $1.5 billion grant program through the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), issuing bonds to provide local public agencies with the funds for capital projects. Funding is allocated based on the regular Motor Fuel Tax (MFT) formula, which is a per capita (population-based) distribution. IDOT intends to award and disburse funds twice each year over a period of three years.

Next, the board decided to continue shopping for comparison quotes on a columbarium for the local cemetery – a structure with a series of niches for the storage of urns. Quotes from one monument retailer estimated between $13,000 and $18,000.

The city further discussed a motion from May’s meeting, which suggested the implementation of warm-water handwashing stations for the local parks in order to abide by recommendations from the McDonough County Health Department. The faucet would include an automatic shutoff valve, meaning the village will be less likely to see a loss from someone leaving the water running. The 10-gallon handwashing station is expected to cost $1,794, a leap from the initial estimate of $1,000 in May.

To accommodate concerns about occupancy and social distancing, all in attendance wore masks and every other spectator seat was removed.

Email editor@mcdonoughvoice.com with comments or questions on this story.