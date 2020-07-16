City Council members want to make Kewanee a "bike friendly" city, and a state grant program might make that possible.

At Monday’s council meeting, City Engineer Scott Hinton explained the Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program, which offers grants of up to $2 million for a variety of projects, including bicycle and pedestrian paths.

Communities receiving ITEP grants must provide matching funds of up to 20 percent of the grant amount. The percentage is smaller if the project serves a low-income population.

"I’ve always wanted something bike-friendly in this community," said Councilman Chris Colomer, who said he and his family like to ride, but have a difficult time with Kewanee’s often-crumbling sidewalks.

One suggestion for a bike path route was along West South Street, leading from southwest Kewanee to OSF Saint Luke Medical Center and the Hammond-Henry clinic farther west.

Such a path could also connect with Tenney Street, giving bikers and walkers access to Midland Plaza, Walmart, Farm King and other South Tenney businesses.

Hinton said a 10-foot-wide path could offer two-way traffic for bicycles, rollerblades, walkers and joggers. The South Street route would be especially feasible because there are few side streets or alleys, and no right-of-way would have to be acquired, he said.

Councilman Mike Yaklich said he attended a meeting in which Illinois Department of Natural Resources people talked about the idea of connecting the Hennepin Canal bike path with Johnson Sauk Trail State Recreation Area. From there the path could be extended as far as the Rock Island Trail near Toulon.

Yaklich said former City Engineer Dale Nobel had worked on some bike path designs, which might be applicable to a new path project.

Hinton said the application deadline for the ITEP grants is Nov. 2, and there is considerable work to do if an application is to be submitted.

While generally supporting the idea of seeking a grant for bicycle path creation, the council took no action on the matter Monday.

Also Monday:

The council agreed to pay the engineering firm of Crawford, Murphy and Tilly up to $29,000 to conduct a study on phosphorus in the city’s wastewater.

Hinton said the permit for Kewanee’s wastewater treatment plant is in the process of being renewed for another five years. Permit requirements now include limits on the amount of phosphorus that may be discharged into creeks or rivers, and Kewanee’s plant doesn’t currently meet those limits.

"The new permit requires Kewanee to complete a feasibility study within 18 months to determine both the construction cost and operation and maintenance costs" to meet the phosphorus limit, Hinton wrote in a memo to the council.

Crawford, Murphy and Tilly will perform that study, as well as a phosphorus discharge optimization study, within 18 months to determine what the city needs to do to be in compliance with the phosphorus limits.

One measure might be to ban the sale of laundry detergents containing phosphorus, although Hinton said there are many sources of the element. Part of the engineering study will be to determine what are the main sources of phosphorus in Kewanee’s wastewater.

The council passed an ordinance prohibiting parking on the south side of Rockwell Street from Acorn Street to Beach Street.

Parking has been allowed on both sides of the street, but council members said the street isn’t wide enough for that.

Council members also noted that there are a number of other streets in the city that are too narrow for parking on both sides, and urged city staff to identify more areas where on-street parking could be limited.

The council approved the annual appropriation ordinance, which authorizes spending levels in the various city departments. Before the vote was taken, Yaklich said he was disappointed with the council’s budgeting process this year, which resulted in the current fiscal year’s budget not being approved until almost three months into the year.