NORRIS – Ruth Ann Thurman, 82, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020 at her residence.

She was born April 10, 1938 in Peoria to Joseph and Mary (Murphy) Hick. They preceded her in death.

She married Ralph "Dick" Thurman July 3, 1956 in Canton. He survives.

Also surviving are three children, Richard "Rick" Thurman, Covington, Indiana; Melanie (Kate) Thurman, Atlanta, Georgia; Tonja (Nathan) Mallicoat, Canton and four grandchildren, Tyler Thurman, Cody Schall, Kelsey Thurman, Maxwell Thurman and step-sister, Margaret Green, Summerville S.C.

Her step-father, Emery "Doc" Tolley, three half-brothers, Harlan Johnson, Wilfred Hick, Paul Hick and step-brother, Charles Tolley, also preceded her in death.

Ruth worked for Johnson Plumbing and Ideal Cleaners. She was a member of Norris United Methodist Church. Her passion was being a Seamstress and quilter and dancing with the Happy Feet Line Dancers.

A public funeral will be held Saturday, July 18, 2020, 2 p.m. at Oaks-Hines Funeral Home in Canton where public visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

A burial will be held immediately following the services at Norris Cemetery.

In Lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Franzoni Park in Norris.

