Can a little maple tree at a church in the middle of Central Illinois farm country make a difference in people’s lives?

The congregation of Elmira United Presbyterian Church in rural Toulon thinks so.

Church members have rallied around the old tree at the edge of the church yard, transforming it leaf and branch into a call for prayer.

The "Prayer Tree," as they’ve named it, has become adorned with multi-colored ribbons since it was designated earlier this month — each representing the prayer of someone who has asked God for assistance in their lives.

When a prayer is answered, the colored ribbon is replaced by a white one.

"So many people have been stopping," said church member Jeanne Ryan, who started the effort after her daughter saw a neighbor adding ribbons to a tree at their home.

Ryan said the idea struck her as a way for people to find a secluded place for self-reflection during the country’s epic struggle trying to contain the pandemic, as well as the day-to-day tribulations that always exist.

"The church is right off the highway and most parts of the day, it’s not very busy," she said. "It’s a very peaceful place."

The church is located on Ill. Route 93, between Toulon and Bradford and just outside the tiny village of Elmira.

So far, she said, about 50 ribbons have been added to the tree, and she expects many more. Church members Janet Cole, Donna Currier, Dave and Linda Grant, Pat Hyer, Karen and Gary Steward and Jim Windlow all helped cut out the ribbons and make the sign telling passersby they are welcome to stop. The ribbons are stored in a plastic container for anyone to take and a bench has since been added for an added feel of country respite.

"We want to lift some people’s spirits," she said. "It’s something everyone needs right now and the thought was, ‘Maybe they’ll know where we are and be more comfy coming back."

Elmira Church is not just any church. In 2017, the congregation celebrated its 165th year in existence. The church is affiliated with Kewanee’s United Presbyterian Church.

The little church with the big plans has just 45 members, and many of them are elderly. With the pandemic restrictions, services haven’t been held in person for months, and many of the congregants have missed each other’s fellowship.

"It’s a small-town church and we’re very open," she said. "We’d like to see some younger members come and join us. "We’re always trying to do something to get people involved.

Community outreach is the church’s mission. They have had a drive-through coffee and donuts event during the shutdown, they write hopeful letters to residents of assisted living facilities and at church services regularly share "acts of kindness" that members have experienced in the week prior. Ryan said the "acts" portion of the service can run so long as to infringe upon preaching time.

"It really makes you think of the number of ways that you can make a difference and that we all need to be accountable," she said.

Church members are getting ready to prepare book bags for schoolchildren returning to classes this fall, an outreach activity they have performed for years to make a difference in the community. They hope to return to regular in-person services in August, but until then have participated in their Kewanee "yolk" church’s outdoor services, held in the First Presbyterian Church parking lot. The Kewanee church has about twice the number as its rural sister.

New pastor Art Blegen — so new he’s still getting his office organized — said one of the first things he noticed during his Facebook interviews for the pastor’s spot is how outward-focused the local churches are. He will pastor both.

"It’s interesting that with COVID, I haven’t met many in the congregation yet," he said, noting he had been in regular contact with the pastor search committees of both churches.

"I am very proud to be part of that church — they are so focused about helping people out in creative ways."

He said he and his wife both feel they were called to serve this congregation, already getting in the flow by suggesting the group responsible for the Prayer Tree add a mailbox for more-specific prayers that the church will gladly take up.

Ryan said Pastor Blegen was selected before the tree was transformed, but it was an answer to prayers none the less.

"We know that prayers are answered, but with the tree, now you can see it," she said.