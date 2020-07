MACOMB — After three cases this past weekend and three reported Monday, the positive COVID-19 virus count in McDonough County has climbed to 118.

McDonough County Health Department Logistics Chief Niki Duffy said Monday that 89 people have recovered from the virus and that the department is monitoring 11 active cases. Total number of deaths as a result of the virus remains at 16.

