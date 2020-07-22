KEWANEE - Linda Rose Miller, passed away peacefully in her home on July 19, 2020. She leaves behind her husband, Mike Miller, 4 sons and 3 daughters- James Barr, Bob Garmany, Charlie Garmany, Nichole Garmany, Jerry Fink, David Fink and Danielle Fink. Her brother, Albert Fellger, 27 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her daughter Rusty Marie Miller, her father Philip Fellger, grandson Austin Porter, and brother Butch Fellger.

She enjoyed woodworking, camping, and fishing. She enjoyed her friends and family. She had a great sense of humor and love to party and have a good time. She could get a little wild sometimes and enjoyed the simple life and always kept her faith in God.