The bar & grill located at 213 W. Third Street in Kewanee calls what’s behind its 50 foot-long bar "THE MOST BEAUTIFUL BACK BAR YOU WILL EVER SEE!" Some stories say that the back bar was one of three that the Pabst Brewing Company had built in Belgium for the 1893 Columbian World Exposition in Chicago.

The real story behind the saloon and its back bar is nearly as exciting as the lore, and it also provides insight to the saloon business in Kewanee in its first half-century after its founding.

The saloon’s story begins with Thomas Brady, John P. Brady’s father.

Thomas Brady was born in 1845 in County Cavan, Ireland. In the early 1860s, he left for America. After a short stop in Chicago where he worked for the Chicago, Burlington, & Quincy Railroad, Thomas made his way to Kewanee.

After arriving in Kewanee, Thomas continued to work for the C.B.& Q. In 1866, he married Rosannah Trainor, and the couple eventually had eleven children – six sons and five daughters, including John Patrick Brady, born in 1869.

The 1870 Census reported that Thomas was working in some sort of domestic service. But by the middle of the decade, his life’s trajectory changed.

Thomas first partnered with Michael Wantz in a painting business - signs, houses, and carriages. The two men also sold paints and oils.

In 1874, Thomas bought lot 5 in block 17 in the original Kewanee plat, on what was then called Railroad Square, on the southeast corner of today’s Third and Chestnut Streets. Thomas soon was operating a saloon in the building.

Later that summer, however, the painting partnership dissolved. Wantz continued in the painting business while Thomas, still doing some painting, nevertheless decided running a saloon was his future.

The Kewanee Independent thought well of Thomas, and in its December 12, 1877, edition it called him an honorable man and described his saloon as "one of the most quiet and orderly in town, of the kind."

However, while profitable, the saloon business was subject to ebbs and flows caused by the pressure exerted by the temperance movement. Temperance had taken root in Kewanee when the village was still named Berrien, and it was in constant war against "infernal dens of licentiousness, drunkenness and crime, which are fast drawing into fatal snares our young men and women." (See "The Kewanee Liquor Riot of 1856," published in the May 2, 2020, Star-Courier.)

In the April 1879 village board of trustees elections, the temperance movement’s "no license" candidates took over the board, resulting in no annual saloon licenses being issued. As a result, Thomas Brady announced that he had no choice but to close up his establishment after disposing of his goods at cost.

But in the next election, the pendulum swung back, and the new board issued nine licenses in May 1880, including one to Thomas. He then advertised that he was "prepared to furnish his callers, not only with ‘liquids’ of the best brands, but ‘solids’ in the way of lunches to all who have an appetite therefor."

Still, the trustees continued to tinker with liquor licensing. In 1883, they confined all licenses to saloons already in operation along Railroad Square. As a result, Thomas closed a Second Street bar in which he had an ownership interest. However, he also bought a pop and bottling works the same year.

In 1888, Thomas sold his saloon to John Graham, who had operated the saloon for Thomas for years. He later bought it back. Fast-forward a few years when Thomas similarly sold and then bought back his saloon interest.

In 1891, Thomas saw another opportunity. L. O. Jaderstrom had owned and operated a saloon in an old wood building at today’s 213 W. Third Street. When Jaderstrom died, Thomas bought the property, the wood building was torn down, and a two story brick building arose in its place. Thomas soon opened a new saloon in the building, the one which houses today’s bar and grill. He paid over $4,000 for the real estate, and the newspaper estimated the building cost $8,000. By this time, Thomas’ son, John P. Brady, was working as a bartender at the saloon.

And, through all of this period, Thomas also kept his position as the local agent for the legendary Pabst Brewing Company.

The Pabst Brewing Company traces its history to 1842 when the Jacob Best family left Germany. They made their way to Milwaukee and eventually started a brewery. In 1862, Best’s eldest daughter married Frederick Pabst and, in 1864, Pabst purchased a half interest in the brewing company.

In 1889, the company changed its name to the Pabst Brewing Company, and it soon became the world’s largest brewing company. At the 1893 Exposition in Chicago, the company received a certificate for brewing excellence, and Thomas let Kewanee know it via paid advertisements in the newspaper.

Fredrick Pabst had an astute understanding of the business and, importantly, of marketing. He began national advertising campaigns, and ultimately launched a real estate empire across the country. Pabst created hundreds and hundreds of Pabst "tied houses." These tied houses were to serve Pabst products exclusively and display the Pabst logo proudly. In addition, Pabst often purchased real estate outright, or loaned money or paid for buildings and for furnishing saloons. Between 1887 and 1893, Pabst spent about $1,400,000 for land and buildings, and $300,000 more for improvements. By 1893, the general property inventory (excluding real estate) stood at 20% of the book value of Pabst.

While Thomas Brady owned the land on which his saloon sat, Pabst probably owned the building and fixtures. This likelihood can be seen when, on its way to becoming a dry village in 1914, Kewanee pro- and anti-liquor sides fought in paid advertisements published in the newspaper. John P. Brady submitted an affidavit in which he averred that Pabst was paying taxes on the saloon, building, and fixtures, while Brady was paying taxes on the property on which the saloon sat. If Pabst didn’t own the building and fixtures when Thomas operated the bar, they certainly at some point when John P. Brady operated it.

Thomas also had many other things going on in his life. Years earlier, he had purchased property west of Kewanee, and he began to develop an interest in horses. Thomas also became involved in other business ventures in Kewanee and elsewhere, including an ice business (a necessary product for a saloon operator and beer agent) and an interest in a saloon in a nearby village. Thomas was also active in community affairs and in his church, St. Mary’s. And John P. Brady was learning a wide variety of interests from his father.

In 1895, Thomas Brady died. He had already spread out his business interests among his children, with one son taking the ice business and John P. Brady taking control of the liquor business. The May 22, 1895, Kewanee Courier noted that, "[t]hough a young man, Mr. John Brady has displayed excellent business capacity, and no doubt will conduct the saloon . . . business in a satisfactory manner. He starts in with the confidence of the business men of the community, and as he has practically conducted the business for the past year, he is well posted to the details of its management."

John P. Brady successfully continued the saloon business while stepping into the role of a Pabst agent. He also continued to be active in the community, in sports and recreation, which we will explore in a future story.

But back to the saloon at 213 W. Third Street.

The saloon photograph accompanying this article and labeled "Brady’s Saloon, ca 1898" is from the Kewanee Historical Society, and it shows a decidedly different saloon than today’s establishment. That’s because the saloon was completely remodeled in 1903. We can track the remodeling through newspaper reports.

The October 29, 1903, Kewanee Daily Star Courier reported that a Chicagoan had done extensive cabinet work at Brady’s saloon. The November 6 newspaper wrote that the Pabst Brewing Co. was going to refurbish another bar in town. The December 23 paper said that the fixtures previously at Brady’s saloon had been moved to the other saloon.

But the clearest evidence of what transpired is found in the November 10 newspaper, which reported on the "opening day at the elegant new buffet of John P. Brady." According to the paper, "[s]ince last July, improvements aggregating $16,000 have been made on the interior of the [saloon] and as a result it is one of the finest to be found in the state. . . . Attention of visitors is attracted by a large oil painting, ‘Remorse’ which hangs on the wall. . . . The painting was exhibited at the World’s Columbian Exposition in 1893 . . ."

Taken together, the news reports strongly suggest that the furnishings at 213 W. Third Street, including the bar and back bar, were put in late in 1903, not 1898 as local lore holds.

In addition, it’s unlikely that, other than the painting, any of the other furnishings in the saloon were from the 1893 Exposition – if the back bar had been at the Exposition, that would have been reported in the article, just as the painting was mentioned. One can imagine that, over time, the story of the origin of the painting in the saloon was conflated with the origin of the back bar, leading some to believe that the back bar also came from the Exposition.

None of that changes the beauty of the saloon and its place in history. Since 1893, 213 W. Third Street has been the home of a unique establishment. It is beautifully furnished in mahogany woodwork and glass provided by Pabst. It is a Kewanee treasure, providing a unique window on the past.

(I tried to contact the current owners of the bar & grill for any additional information they had, but I was unable to reach them. The University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee, has 60 boxes of Pabst Brewing Company records which likely could shed more light on this story. Unfortunately, the records are not currently available for review due to the pandemic. If they become available, I’ll try to access them and, if they reveal anything relevant, I’ll update the story.)