A big spike in positive coronavirus cases over the weekend should open some eyes, but the overall situation might be considered cautiously optimistic.

The bad news is a spike that has pushed the county's total COVID-19 total to 76. The good news at this point is that the hospitalization and death situations are not as drastic as they have been since March.

According to the Livingston County Health Department, the number of new cases shot up by nine over the weekend. The most recent three cases were reported Monday afternoon as a female in her 40s and two females in their 20s. All three are recovering in isolation.

There actually have been 12 new cases reported since Thursday. Two were then reported on Friday with both being males in their 20s. On Saturday, the LCHD reported three new cases — another male in his 20s, a female in her 20s and a female in her 60s. One new case was reported Sunday, a male in his 50s who was asymptomatic at the time of testing.

All are in isolation, which is good news regarding the extent of the illnesses.

From a statewide outlook, the good news overall is that the number of ICU and ventilators is low.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, there are 5,770 available beds in ICU in all four regions. Of those, 350 are being used.

Regarding ventilators, there are 5,770 staffed ventilators with only 124 patients reported on ventilators.

The bad news is the Peoria Region, which includes Livingston County. There are 137 of 294 beds are being used in ICU and 424 of 501 ventilators in use.

Regarding deaths, the state hit a low on Sunday with only one death connected to COVID being reported. There were 18 on Monday and 12 on Friday to give the state a total of 31 for the weekend.

The Livingston County Health Department is reporting 4,105 total test results with 4,029 being recorded as negative. Of the 76 that have been positive, 13 are still active cases, two deaths have been reported and 16 were reported as asymptomatic at the time of testing. This leaves 61 cases that have recovered.

Pontiac's number of cases has grown to 31 positive cases having been reported. The Dwight area remains at 14 reported cases while Fairbury and Chenoa are each holding steady at 6 cases reported.

For the state, there have been 2,542,134 tests reported by the IDPH website as of Monday afternoon. Of those, 172,655 have been confirmed positive with 7,416 deaths. The recovery rate has grown to 95 percent.

There were 1,231 new cases reported statewide Monday with 18 deaths, which came out of four counties — Cook, DuPage, Peoria and Winnebago.

The LCHD reminds residents that symptoms are not always obvious apparent but that people can be carriers of COVID-19. Everyone is is encouraged to continue to adhere to all required precautions including wearing a face covering and maintaining a social distance of at least six feet whenever possible. Frequent hand-washing and sanitizing is still strongly urged.

For Livingston County residents age 60 or older, homebound with no assistance and in need of essential care items, such as food, medical supplies, or personal hygiene products, please the LCHD at 815-844-7174, x230. The LCHD will continue to work diligently to meet the everyday needs of county residents while aggressively addressing the on-going COVID-19 pandemic. Up-to-date information for Livingston County may be found at www.lchd.us.

There are three testing sites reasonably close to Pontiac, with the nearest being in Bloomington. This site, which allows for walk-up testing, is located at 1106 Interstate Drive and is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. while daily supplies last.

Two other sites are in Champaign — Market Place Shopping Center, 2000 N. Neil St. — and Peoria — Peoria Civic Center Fulton Street parking lot. Both locations are open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. while daily supplies last.