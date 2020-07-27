DUBUQUE, IOWA—Although the COVID-19 pandemic is the immediate crisis unfolding at the moment, mitigating climate change is also an urgent issue.

Solar PV installation is one way to help reduce greenhouse gases from fossil fuels.

Solar Power World has recognized the efforts of solar contractors across the United States in its 2020 Top Solar Contractors list, where local solar installer Eagle Point Solar achieved a rank of 150 out of 407 companies. Additionally, Eagle Point Solar received the ranking of 85 for the Solar Power World’s Solar+Storage Installer sub list.

The Top Solar Contractors list is developed each year by Solar Power World to honor the work of solar installers big and small. Solar firms in the utility, commercial and residential markets are ranked by number of kilowatts installed in the previous year. Companies are grouped and listed by specific service (developers, electrical subcontractors, EPCs, installation subcontractors, rooftop installers), markets and states. "The Solar Power World team is so pleased to highlight more than 400 companies on the 2020 Top Solar Contractors list, especially during this unprecedented time," said Kelsey Misbrener, senior editor of Solar Power World. "All contractors featured on the 2020 list reported strong 2019 installation numbers and are continuing to stand tall this year."

This year’s collection of over 400 Top Solar Contractors is facing obstacles that this industry has never seen before. The first quarter of 2020 was the country’s biggest ever, with 3.6 GW of new solar capacity added. But COVID-19 impacts showed their force in Q2, and Wood Mackenzie is forecasting residential and non-residential markets will see 25% and 38% decreases in year-over-year installation volumes this year.

In addition to persevering through this turbulent time in history, the 2020 class of Top Solar Contractors is continuing to innovate by adding energy storage to their offerings. Over one-third of this year’s contractors are also featured on the exclusive 2020 Top Solar + Storage Installers list. Eagle Point Solar received the ranking of 85 for the Solar Power World’s Solar+Storage Installer sub list.

"We are grateful to our clients who continue to support the renewable energy industry and help us advance our pursuit in providing the highest quality solar and solar+storage solutions in the tri-states. Our success as the area’s top solar installer is a testament to residents and business owners helping to make a difference in reducing their carbon footprint," said Jim Pullen, President/CEO of Eagle Point Solar. About Eagle Point Solar | Since 2010, Eagle Point Solar has been committed to the installation and deployment of solar photovoltaic systems throughout the Midwest. As the area’s largest installer with more than 1,400 installations and 27 MW of power in the field, Eagle Point Solar has solutions for residential, commercial, agricultural, municipal, education and utility scale projects. Eagle Point Solar is headquarted in Dubuque, Iowa, with additional offices in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Canton, and Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

