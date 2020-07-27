GALVA – Marjorie Mae Lee, 97, a resident of the Hillcrest Home, formerly of Galva, died at 3:05 p.m., Friday, July 24, 2020 at the home.

Private services will be held at Mount Willing Cemetery in Guin, AL. Memorials may be directed to a charity of the donor’s choice. Rux Funeral Home in Galva is in charge of arrangements.

She was born March 1, 1923 in Hillsdale, IL, the daughter of Charles and Eva (Bristol) DeCrane. She married Joseph H. Lee in September of 1956 in New Mexico and he preceded her in death on June 31, 1992. She was also preceded in death by her parents, two sisters and four brothers. Survivors include several nieces and nephews.

Marjorie had owned and operated Margie's Beauty Shop in Birmingham, AL until her retirement in 1969. She had also worked at International Harvester and at the Wyanet Historical Society. She was a member of the Galva Christian Church.