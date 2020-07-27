Diane Polk from WalletHub sent me 23 survey summaries this month. I'll give the highlights below and you can go to the website if you want more details.

On the coronavirus beat, WalletHub documented the states with the fewest restrictions. Illinois was in the average range, ranking 25th nationally but ranking 7th in the lack of severity in stay at home rules.

A survey on at-risk youth ranked Illinois 18th in youth labor participation, 21st in the number of drug users, 28th in those without high school diplomas, 34th in youth poverty, 36th in homelessness, and 42nd in obese or overweight youth.

Looking at energy use, Illinois was ranked first in natural gas consumption, ninth in the price of motor fuel, 19th in the price of electricity, 35th in electricity consumption, and 44th in the price of natural gas.

In tax burdens, Illinois ranked eighth in property tax, ninth in overall tax burden, 21st in sales and excise taxes, and 33rd in individual income tax. Looking at state tax payments, Illinois ranked 19th in payments to education, 23rd in health and safety, 24th in overall tax payments, and 27th in total taxes per capita.

Illinois ranked eighth overall in racial equality, scoring 38th in its minority graduation rate and in standardized test scores. In terms of unemployment recovery, Illinois was ranked the 12th quickest of the states.

City rankings: Cleveland as the most-stressed with St. Louis ranked seventh; in employment recovery, Lincoln, Nebraska was ranked first, with Omaha second and five Arizona cities also in the top ten; best locations for first-time home buyers had Henderson, Nevada ranked first, Tampa sixth, Las Vegas seventh, and Lincoln, Nebraska as 10th;best places in which to rent ranked Bismarck, North Dakota first and Cedar Rapids, Iowa as seventh; Ann Arbor, Michigan was ranked first as the city with the most educated population, followed by Madison, Wisconsin; Nampa and Boise, Idaho topped the list for best-run cities, with Sioux Falls ranked 11th and Cedar Rapids ranked 14th.

Reach Patrick Stout by email at pstout@mcdonoughvoice.com.