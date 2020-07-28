They say baseball is back, but I’m not so sure.

For many impassioned baseball fans like myself, we have been longing for the game’s return. Opening Day was delayed for more than four months, but finally came last week, in late July, the latest in the professional game’s history. On Thursday night, Major League Baseball resumed its interrupted season, after the coronavirus had suspended the 2020 season in the middle of spring training last March and forced hundreds of games to be cancelled.

The season has been reduced to 60 games — a fraction of the usual 162-game schedule. All teams are limiting travel to cities within their own time zones. There will be no trips to the east or west coasts for our favorite teams that reside throughout the Midwest.

Players receive regular testing and wear masks while in the dugout. Some wear one while at bat, as both the home plate umpire and catcher each wear surgical masks beneath their protective metal face masks while they crouch and remain within intimate proximity or each other. You can’t social distance in the batter’s box.

The game looks very different. Players have returned to ballparks where every seat is empty. Stadiums public address announcers still declare each batter and player change as if there were spectators in the stands. Canned crowd noise is being piped into ballparks everywhere in an attempt to recreate a sense of fans in attendance and an instant atmosphere to override the stark silence punctuated by the popping mitts whenever ball meets glove and the crack of the bat hitting the ball.

The pandemic has thrown off baseball’s rhythms and rituals. Players are no longer relegated to their respective dugouts and are encouraged to social distance from each other by sitting in the empty seats in the stands near the dugout.

When Pittsburgh pitcher Derek Holland started yelling from the stands at home plate umpire Jordan Baker last Sunday in St. Louis and vocally complained about the ump’s judgment of balls and strikes, Baker did not hesitate to toss the Pirate pitcher out of a game which he had not been a participant. The moment after the heave ho, Pittsburgh manager Derek Shelton burst out of the dugout to engage Baker in the one of baseball’s oldest pastimes when he attempted to argue the ejection and engage the umpire in an old-fashioned “rhubarb.”

But the exchange was awkward and unnatural. As Shelton emerged onto the field and walked toward Baker, both men suddenly paused and remembered to put on their protective surgical masks before they could engage in a feud. Baker removed his protector catcher’s mask and reached for the surgical one in his pocket before addressing Shelton. One of the elastic straps on Baker’s surgical mask had snapped, forcing the ump to hold the left side of his with his left hand while the argument ensued. The two also suddenly realized they could not confront each other face to face and maintained some semblance of social distancing during the ambiguous encounter.

The attempt to recreate fans in the stands is a noble one but isn’t fooling anyone. Especially in Los Angeles, where the first few rows of seats behind home plate at Dodger Stadium have been filled with cardboard cutouts of real baseball fans clad in Dodger blue. But these faux fans are no substitute for real people, especially those in LA, where everybody knows Dodger fans tend to arrive late and leave early. Unlike their real life fans, their cardboard stand-ins never leave their seats and remain in the ballpark until the last pitch.

But after this inaugural weekend of the 2020 season, the real players on the field may be wondering if they may be playing for much longer. After just three days of its rescheduled and abbreviated season, a few players are turning up infected by the coronavirus. As of Monday, 14 Marlin players and coaches tested positive after its weekend series against the Philadelphia Phillies in Miami. As a result, the Marlins postponed its game scheduled for last Monday to be played in Baltimore. Monday’s game between the Phillies and New York Yankees was also postponed.

Even President Trump, who has long denied the need for safety precautions and measures such as masks and social distancing, has decided to cancel his plans to throw the ceremonial first pitch at a game in Yankee Stadium next month.

As for the love and safety of the game, the coronavirus is still in control, or “in the catbird seat,” as it were, until an effective vaccine is readily available. It’s just that simple.

This pandemic ain’t over till it’s over.

Will Buss teaches broadcasting and journalism at Western Illinois University.