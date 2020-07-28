MACOMB — To help ease parents’ fears about COVID-19, the Macomb CUSD 185 will be offering an e-learning only option as an alternative to the hybrid learning option that the Macomb Board of Education approved during the July 20 school board meeting.

In a post on the Macomb school district website, Macomb Superintendent Patrick M. Twomey wrote on Tuesday that the district is getting close to the start of the school year and is putting on the final touches on the different learning options for the school year, the hybrid A/B days and e-learning only.

The school district will be providing a laptop for all Macomb students that participate in both the hybrid model and e-learning options. School for Macomb students will start on Aug. 20 and registration for the 2020-2021 school year will be shared when the information is released.

Hybrid model

For in-person instruction in the hybrid model, Twomey said that A days will be Mondays and Thursdays and B days will be Tuesdays and Fridays. Wednesdays will be the live online class for both groups. At home, learning will be completing assignments posted online or given to students at school during one of the in-person instruction days.

To help parents out with childcare issues, the superintendent said that the district is working with several community agencies to help Macomb students with their work while their parents are working. For parents that have children in special education classrooms, Twomey said at the July 20 school board meeting they will attend school all five days for consistency purposes and to provide needed services.

Buses will be running as normal and children would be masked during the ride to school. Due to the buses being capped at 50 passengers, Twomey asked parents to either bring their children to school or have their children walk or ride their bikes to school to help reduce the number of children on the bus each day. Parents who want to bring their children to school who normally ride the bus should contact the bus garage at (309) 836-6806 to let them know that they will not be riding the bus.

All COVID-19 guidelines from the Illinois Department of Public Health, Illinois State Board of Education and the McDonough County Health Department will be followed. These guidelines include social distancing, mask-wearing, hand washing and extra cleaning. In addition, temperatures will be checked before getting on the bus or entering a school building. Twomey asks that parents do not send their children to school with a fever that has been reduced with a fever reducer.

E-learning only model

For the e-learning only option, Twomey said that Macomb students will have two different e-learning options: a live teacher option for students in grades kindergarten to fifth grade and a third-party online delivery method for students in sixth to twelfth grade.

For the live teacher option, Twomey said that the teacher would have online instruction Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday with a brief meeting for about an hour on Wednesday. Edgenuity, a third-party online education delivery service, will allow students to work on their schoolwork at their own pace. The superintendent said that both attendance and grades would count for the Fall 2020 semester, unlike the emergency remote learning that the state of Illinois required during the second half of the Spring 2020 semester.

Twomey stated that once families decided on the e-learning only platform, they could not switch to the hybrid model until the semester break. He said that the district cannot make changes and he wants each family to think about the decision very carefully before deciding on either the hybrid model or e-learning alone via the survey that the district will be sending to families.

Fall Sports

As of right now, Twomey said that all fall sports at the junior high level are canceled by the Illinois Elementary School Association. Twomey said that the Illinois High School Association will have a meeting on Wednesday and should be announcing their decision during the upcoming week.

