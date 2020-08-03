The IESA Board of Directors once again held a special meeting to discuss the status of fall sports and all IESA activities for the 2020-21 school year. The meeting was convened as a result of the announcement by Governor Pritzker on Wednesday regarding youth sports.

During their meeting on July 23, the IESA Board made the decision to cancel the fall activities of golf, softball, baseball, and cross-country. That decision was based on the information the Association had at the time of the meeting. The All Sports Guidance document that was recently released from the Governor's Office placed the sports of golf, softball, baseball, and cross-country in the "lower risk" category. Sports in that category can hold practices and interscholastic games. As a result of these four sports being recategorized to lower risk and with interscholastic competitions being allowed, the IESA Board for Directors has approved a plan for the return of regular season contests in these activities and a limited state series.

Softball, baseball, and cross-country teams may begin their practices on August 3 and they may conduct their first game or contest on August 15. Please note that competitions may not be held before August 15. This means that contests previously scheduled to start before August 15 will need to be cancelled. This start date is mandated by the Governor's Office. A copy of that document is available at this link: https://coronavirus.illinois.gov/sfc/servlet.shepherd/document/download/069t000000CyCndAAF?operationContext=S1

A regional only level of the state series for softball and baseball will be held the week of September 21 and a sectional only level for cross-country will be held sometime between October 10-17. A sectional only level for golf will be held on Wednesday, September 9.

Additionally, the Board approved a plan for modified seasons in all

remaining IESA sports and activities. The purpose of the plan is to provide schools, administrators, coaches, parents, and officials with a general framework for their sports and activity programs in the 2020-21 school year. It is a very fluid plan and circumstances/guidelines/mandates may change any part of the plan at any time. The plan is available at this link: https://www.iesa.org/temp/IESAAlternativePlan.pdf

Notes from Executive Director Steve Endsley: I speak for the Board when I say they do not like to reverse decisions. In this case, the Board believed the information that became available after their initial decision on July 23 warranted a review of that decision. Ultimately, the Board approved the resumption of a regular season in the sports deemed lower risk and a plan for the remainder of the school year. It is important to remember that the 2020-21 school year is not going to be the same as previous years. We are hopeful that the remainder of the sports and activities will be held. Currently, the majority of those activities have been deemed as medium or high risk. The Board felt that the plan they approved provides direction and a blueprint should we be able to move forward. This is the world in which we live today where things change daily. If we want our student-athletes to have the benefits that the privilege of participating in education-based activities provide, everyone

has to be accountable for following ALL mandates and requirements.

For Additional Information: Steve Endsley, steve@iesa.org

IESA PLAN FOR 2020-21

The purpose of this plan is to provide schools, administrators, coaches, parents, and officials with a general framework for their sports and activity program. It must be understood by all that this is a fluid plan and that at any time, the circumstances, guidelines, dates, opportunities, etc. listed below may change any part of this plan. Specifically, if the Governor places all schools on remote learning, all IESA sports will be suspended or cancelled.

• Play shortened regular season schedules throughout the Winter and Spring

• Conduct Regional tournaments in each sport where the state series is a three tier state series

• Conduct Sectional tournaments in each sport where the state series is a two tier state series

• It is possible that there will be no State Finals if guidelines do not allow.

• Activities that can happen virtually can remain in their traditional seasons.

• Activities that can’t happen virtually could potentially need to adjust their seasons.

• Current IHSA Phase 4 Return to Play guideline in place for all sports.

Fall (August – October in traditional season)

Boys & Girls Golf- Sectional tournament: Sept. 9

Baseball- Practice may begin: August 3; Games may begin: August 15; Regional tournament: Sept. 21- 26. Season Ending date: Oct. 9

Softball- Practice may begin: August 3; Games may begin: August 15; Regional tournament: Sept. 21- 26. Season Ending date: Oct. 9

Boys & Girls Cross Country- Practice may begin: August 3; Meets may begin: August 15; Sectional meet: Oct. 10-17. Season Ending Date: October 17

Winter (Jan. – March)

Boys Basketball- Practice may begin: January 4; Games may begin: January 16; Regional Tournament: Week of Feb. 22

Girls Volleyball- Practice may begin: January 11; Games may begin: January 23; Regional Tournament: Week of March 1

Wrestling- Practice may begin: January 11; Matches may begin: January 23; Regional Tournament: March 6 Competitive Cheerleading---This competition remains extremely fluid. Decisions on the conduct of this competition will be announced later including the possibility of a later competition date instead of the scheduled date of January 23, 2021.

Spring (Feb. – May)

Girls Basketball- Practice may begin: March 8; Games may begin: March 20; Regional Tournament: Week of April 26

Boys & Girls Bowling-- State Tournament Series tentatively remain as scheduled

Boys & Girls Track & Field- Practice may begin: March 1; Meets may begin: March 15; Sectional Meet 1A/2A: May 7-8; State Date: May 14-15; Sectional Meet 3A/4A: May 14-15; State Date: May 21-22

Activities

Speech—Each School Conducts its own contest any date from September-May

Chess—In-person State Tournament tentatively scheduled for Feb. 26-27, 2021

Scholastic Bowl-- State Tournament Series tentatively remains as scheduled Music-TBD

• Schools limited to a maximum of 2 contests per week and no tournaments/events of more than 3 teams. Exception: baseball/softball could play 3 games in a given week if one of the events was a DH.

• If an Illinois COVID Region or County is placed in Phase 3 or lower of the Governors Restore Illinois Plan, all sports for schools in that Region or County will be suspended or cancelled.

• Spectator and group gatherings subject to IDPH guidelines during this time.

• Regular season play should be limited to within conference, other schools in the same general geographical area, (approximately a 30 mile radius), or EMS region only.

• E-learning students would be eligible provided the local district allows their participation.