With several details still being worked out, Kewanee School Dist. 229 made the fall semester a reality at a special meeting Monday where they unanimously passed its "Return to Learn Plan."

District officials have spent the summer developing the pandemic-inspired plan amid ever-changing state guidelines, and the board has spent the last three meetings discussing its details in presentations made by Supt. Chris Sullens — who admitted Monday the imperfect plan is the result of a far-from-perfect situation.

"There’s a lot of kinks that still need to be worked out, there’s no doubt about it," he told an overflow crowd at Petersen Auditorium, some of whom were kept in the Golby Student Center lobby due to social distancing restrictions but allowed to speak at the meeting.

Everyone except board president Jeffrey Johnson wore a face covering at the meeting. The other board members, who have sat apart on stage at separate tables during the temporary move to Petersen, wore face coverings for the first time.

The board also passed a set of new policies created in response to COVID-19 related school issues without discussion.

For the second straight meeting, several parents and teachers voiced their concerns and questions over the reopening plan and whether it would keep students and teachers safe even as positivity rates in Illinois and throughout the country have rebounded from a previous lull.

Under the plan, students will be divided into two attendance cohorts and only report to in-person classes twice each week starting Tuesday, Aug. 18, supplemented by online instruction on the at-home days. In-person lasses will be held Tuesday through Friday with an early-than-usual dismissal time of 2 p.m., with Monday serving as an intensive cleaning day and providing additional educational planning time for teachers. Teachers will use Aug. 13, 14 and 17 for teacher institute days.

Parents who choose online-only learning will not have the option to re-register their children into in-person instruction for the semester, though children who started in-person instruction would be allowed to move over to remote instruction anytime.

And while that’s the nuts and bolts of the plan, the multitude of questions over the details of what exactly will happen when students start arriving by bus have all yet to be answered.

One parent Monday asked whether parents who chose in-person learning shouldn’t have the choice to opt in for four-day, in-person instruction — something he said would greatly benefit his son, who struggled to keep up in an online learning environment. Another father echoed that request.

An area daycare provider said the plan was lacking because it provided scant details about how the pre-kindergarten program would operate under the school’s guidelines.

"There is no mention of pre-K," she said. "What will it look like?"

Sullens didn’t provide details but said the state’s directives were more specific for preschool classes because those programs are full funded by state resources. In addition to the fact that "remote learning looks different" for pre-schoolers, Sullens said they would only attend for 2.5 hours a day and that classrooms would only be utilized to half capacity.

Sixth-grade teacher Pam Schneider didn’t sugarcoat her concerns of returning to the classroom: "I think everybody understands the importance of being in school, but I still have concerns. I think we all have concerns. I always think, ‘Is this safe?’

She said he biggest worry is that the school could have the most Draconian rules to keep the virus from spreading, but the general community — many of whom are flouting social distancing and face covering rules — would overwhelm those efforts "and then what’s the purpose?"

Sullens assured everyone that attendance centers would be cleaned thoroughly and often, and that the district was hiring added maintenance staff through a grant to help with the extra duties.

He said the district had stocked up on cleaning supplies and that the board’s decision to join the Schools of Illinois Public Cooperative would give the district additional buying power for those supplies and much-sought electrostatic sprayers.

Other parents voiced concerns over how well the staggered attendance would protect students against the spread of the virus and how the new academic structure will affect student performance benchmarks.

One father said it was difficult for parents who work out of the house to monitor children’s schoolwork and progress.

"we’re not around as often to provide the learning that is necessary to stay at or above the level required," he told the board.

"We’re back into full grading mode," Sullens said of the new semester. "There’s going to be expectations by teachers."

School officials have admitted the rollout of the first remote learning session in March was rushed after the state’s stay—at-home order was issued, but they say school leaders have spent the summer improving the process. One of the issues then was just getting students the materials and computers needed to learn exclusively online.

Ruth Kapacinskas, the president of the Kewanee Education Association said she was making her remarks as a parent and teacher. She said there were "discrepancies" in some of the return-to-school details from what school leaders were saying and information sent to parents. For example, she said, information sent to parents says the district will notify them when there is a reported outbreak — but Sullens told the Star Courier last week that infection information would come from the health department, not the district.

She also questioned how the district was able to give details about the reopening plan to parents when the board only Monday officially approved the plan.

Sullens did not say which parent notification version would be used but asked Kapacinskas for a copy of the letter sent to parents with the question section highlighted.

"I don’t believe the school district has the authority to release medical information," Johnson

said.

Adding to the confusion is that the district did notify some parents whose students had attended band camp with a student who later tested for COVID-19. Afterwards, Sullens said the letter was a one-time occurrence and that going forward, it would be the health department that would be in charge of parental notification.

"We debated or not whether to send that notification out," Johnson said.

Another parent asked why the district was waiting to test students at school and not at bus stops as other districts have announced. Last week Sullens said doing so was problematic and could lease to false positives because students would be worked up playing at the bus stop.

Another asked if one student tested positive, whether that entire classroom would be sent home, though a clear answer was not provided.

Other questions centered around desk spacing, lunchroom procedures and hallway time.

Sullens said lunchrooms would be held at multiple sites in the same building to reduce student contact time.

Cheryl Osborne, who has two children in school, said the uncertainty only adds to parents’ discomfort.

"If we don’t know the risks, we wouldn’t send our kids if we knew there would be measles in the classroom," she said for example, noting that the health department is able to exercise an exemption allowing for more detailed parental notification.

Sullens said that while specific guidelines will be implemented at all attendance, each will have the ability to "massage this plan. Each building is going to look a little bit different."

The district is also trying to finalize details for an after-school program or some type of evening tutoring assistance to help when teachers may not be available.

Only board member Lori Christensen commented prior to the vote on the plan.

"This weighs very heavy on this board," she said voting for the plan. "We do feel strongly that these kids need to have the opportunity to be back in school if their parents are comfortable with that. (To do that) we’ve got to come to together as a community.

As far as the school’s efforts to mitigate the spread of the virus, "Whenever it’s in our control we’re controlling it," she said, including instructions to staff members to be "adamant" about social distancing and face coverings.

She said the board welcomed teacher input and said the board will "very closely" monitor the progress of the school year.