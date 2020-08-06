Kewanee resident Jacque Komnick has been taking care of other people’s children for the past two decades.

As a licensed-provider for a home-based daycare, she’s an old hand at the rules and regulations that govern the industry.

But for the past several months, the number of children she’s allowed to care for and the way she operates her business has gone through a seemingly nonstop wave of changes.

"It’s definitely different," Komnick said. "It hasn’t been horrible. It has to do with your mindset."

Lately, the public’s attention has been focused on the reopening of community schools. But for months, a crisis has existed in daycare, both state and nation-wide. In March, a coalition of Illinois child care providers warned that many providers wouldn’t survive the virus outbreak and wrote a letter to Congressional leaders requesting the industry be included in any economic stimulus package.

"Childcare providers are already operating on very small margins," the group stated in their letter. "While the safety of children, families, educators and the community is paramount in decision-making, extended closures over the next several weeks or months could potentially put a substantial percentage of them out of business permanently, exacerbating the reality of the widespread child care deserts that already exists today"

While many childcare homes and centers have been open and providing care to essential workers, a majority of those businesses were closed under Phase 1 of the state's Restore Illinois reopening plan.

Komnick was lucky enough that she never had to close her door. Instead, the Department of Children and Family Services temporarily changed her business from a licensed daycare to that of an "exempt provider," allowing her to care for up to six children under the age of 12.

Under later phases of the reopening plan, Komnick said her license was returned to normal status and the number of children under her care increased to eight plus an additional two.

New Horizons Learning Center & Day Care in Kewanee was able to obtain an emergency license, a special designation provided to daycare centers through DCFS during the early stages of the pandemic, said Director MichelleWells. The process wasn’t complicated, she said, and involved submitting paperwork, along with staffing plans. The new status allowed the center to care for children of essential workers.

Throughout the pandemic, Wells said the facility has remained open, but the number of children the center is allowed to care for has been decreased. At full capacity, the childcare center is able to provide care to 77 children, with 10 staff members. But that all changed when the pandemic began.

"The capacity has hit us hard," Wells said. "We had all those families we had to turn away."

That’s because under the emergency license, the number of children allowed at New Horizons dropped to just 40. After entering into Phase 4, that number was increased to 58 children, a change that has required extensive planning on Well’s part, since 68 children are currently enrolled, some of them on a part-time basis.

"We have to micromanage and figure out the numbers the day before," Wells said, but so far the limited spaces haven’t been an issue.

In addition to the capacity limitation, both Komnick and Wells said the health and safety regulations have also required adjustments.

Daily temperature checks, sanitizing, reducing the number of toys, parent drop-off rules, masks and social distancing have each come with their own sets of challenges, which both daycare providers have said they have so far managed.

Both centers and home providers must take special safety precautions set forth by DCFS. In the early weeks, reopening plans, including plans to isolate children or staff who become sick, what to do if a child or staff member tests positive and a policy for reporting all positive cases to DCFS were just part of the preparations.

At her home, Komnick has taken up midday cleaning routines and checks children’s temperatures twice a day, rather than just once. Moreover, Komnick said she works with her older children on wearing masks and practicing social distancing, more in preparation for when the kids go to school, rather than out of necessity since children in daycare homes are usually considered an easily managed group as far as enforcing health rules.

Lately, Komnick said days have been spent outside in the garden. She’s also done a lot of cooking and crafting with the kids, including teaching three of the kids to ride a bike. And when it’s not too hot, the group eats their meals outside as well.

"COVID has forced us to look at things differently," she said.

At New Horizons, Wells said the center was required to add another door to the building to accommodate parents dropping off kids. They also removed half of the toys to make sanitizing easier. Hand washing, which is essential to preventing the spread of the virus, hasn’t been an issue, Wells admits, since the center has always stressed the importance of the task.

"So far, we’ve been lucky," said Wells. "It’s worked out wonderfully. We’ve come together as a family and staff," she said

Just last week, Wells said the center received its annual visit by DCFS and the process went well. "We were 100 percent in compliance with no violations," she said. "We were very thrilled by it."

Komnick has also been able to roll with the changes.

"We strive to do our best for the children," she said. "I want to do everything in my power to make sure my kids get whatever they need."