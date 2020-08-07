CANTON-Diana Jenkins was driving home Wednesday morning at 10:30 a.m.

When she turned left at E. Sycamore and Main she noticed seven men sitting in lawn chairs.

Curiosity got the best of her so she turned around and asked if they were the inside Coffee Clutch.

Said Jenkins, "They just laughed. I asked if I could take a photo, no names and I don’t work for the Ledger."

She continued, "They laughed and said sure."

One gentleman did say he wasn’t a Canton man, but his buddies make him sit down.

Jenkins added, "They were a funny group of guys for the five minutes I spoke with them."