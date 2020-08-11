A team of concerned citizens working with the city and police department has started a fundraising campaign, "Body Cams (BWC's) for the Macomb Police Department—Because We Care." While there are reasons to be cautious about any surveillance program, body cameras worn by law enforcement officers are one crucial tool in their effort to practice public accountability and build trust.

The organizers of the Body Cam initiative are focusing on one proactive response to concerns about insensitive or abusive uses of police authority in recent years. To be sure, this initiative does not substitute for accountability about past police practices. It will also not satisfy those who seek to completely defund all police forces (rather than shift some resources toward social workers while retaining public safety officers). Nor is it a replacement for continuing to walk the rocky road of reckoning with past and ongoing expressions of racism.

In the past year, a wide range of anti-racism groups and programs have appeared in Macomb. There is often disagreement about the best approach—as there has always been in any major social change movement that affects both institutions and attitudes. To take one example familiar to me as a scholar of religion: 16th century Protestant Reformers fiercely debated how to transform the church. Some wanted to reform Catholic abuses but preserve many long-standing Christian traditions; others smashed statues and windows in Catholic churches, fostered anti-government revolts, or created separatist Christian communes (like the Amish). Then or now, it is not surprising when we disagree about how to pursue justice and a sense of what is right.

What I hope for Macomb and McDonough County is that we find the patience to really listen to one another, and to bear with each other amid our differences in temperament, approach, knowledge base, and comfort with public debate. I hope we recognize that alongside advocating for policy or legal changes, we are confronting a legacy of trauma—including the historic trauma of racism that those of us with white privilege see and feel less readily, because our bodies are not perceived as dangerous or intrusive in white spaces.

Judith Herman, author of Trauma and Recovery, notes that the stages of response to trauma are seeking safety, remembering and mourning, and reconnecting with ordinary life. Providing our local law enforcement with body cameras is one step to creating a safer space for all of our citizens—including many officers themselves.

I encourage members of the Macomb community to support "Body Cams (BWC's) for the Macomb Police Department—Because We Care." The cost of body cameras is out of reach of the budget of the Macomb police department, but with community support we can help make it possible to acquire them. Anyone can donate on the GoFundMe site by typing in the title above or going to bitly.com/bwcmacomb. Donations can be made publicly or anonymously. Cash or checks can be made to City of Macomb with "Body Cam Fundraiser" on the memo line and mailed to Scott Coker, City Administrator, Macomb City Hall, 232 E. Jackson, Macomb, IL 61455. And to follow open, detailed conversation about body camera policies, see the group’s Facebook page.

Amy Carr

Macomb, Ill.