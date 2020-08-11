If you missed Friday’s edition of 20/20 a few weeks ago, it was quite interesting. It provided an in-depth look at COVID-19 from when it first emerged in China to when patient zero showed up in the USA and the decline of normalcy as we knew it.

One infectious disease doctor made the comparison between this pandemic and the movie Contagion. The ending scene depicts jungles being destroyed by bulldozers leaving animals homeless.

A swarm of bats head towards a populated area finding refuge in the rafters of a hog farm confinement subsequently dropping their feces after which the hogs ate it.

For those not familiar with hogs—they eat anything and everything.

When my late Hubs was a detective in Knox County he investigated an incident where a farmer was feeding his hogs, had a heart attack and fell in with them.

Yeah, he had a stomach of steel and could handle anything I would freak out about. The first few sentences of that trip down memory lane was more than enough for me.

I digress.

I’m not interested in your political proclivities. I can read about those 24-7 on social media.

That being said, President George W. Bush, who many took pot shots at for his frequent speaking gaffes, (personally, I think it’s a matter of him not being a good public speaker-he got flustered and the important information he shared didn’t make the news cycle).

On 9/11, numerous people applauded him for the way he initially handled the news. He was in the middle of reading a book to youngsters, stayed calm, didn’t worry them or scare them and made his exit.

People who took the time to criticize him said he should have left right away, got up and sped out of there.

Yeah, makes sense. He definitely should have scared the bejeezus out of all of those little kids, the teachers, parents, press, so on and so forth. He was scared himself, didn’t know exactly what was going on, but knew there was a ton of chaos as well as a lot of loss of life.

Why can’t anything ever just be partisan?

Not everything HAS to be freakin’ political!

In the summer of 2005 he was at his ranch in Crawford, Texas reading a book about the 1918 flu pandemic.

It literally "freaked" him out.

Written by historian John M. Barry, "The Great Influenza" the book told the story of the 1918 plague that "would kill more people than the outbreak of any other disease in human history."

The issue that bothered G.W. the most was reading a new plague occurs around every 100 years.

Upon returning to Washington, he called a meeting with his top homeland security adviser in the Oval Office and gave her the galley of Barry’s book Bush had read in Texas.

President Bush told Fran Townsend, "You’ve got to read this," ‘Look, this happens every 100 years. We need a national strategy.’"

What followed was the nation’s most comprehensive pandemic plan—a playbook that included diagrams for a global early warning system, funding to develop new, rapid vaccine technology, and a robust national stockpile of critical supplies such as FACE MASKS and VENTILATORS.

This is according to Townsend.

The effort was intense over the ensuing three years, including exercises where cabinet officials gamed out their responses, but it was not sustained.

Large swaths of the ambitious plan were either not fullly realized or entirely shelved as other priorities and crises took hold.

However, elements of that effort have formed the foundation for the national response to the coronavirus pandemic underway right now.

"Despite politics,despite changes, when a crisis hits, you pull what you’ve got off the shelf and work from there," Townsend said.

Many of his aides harbored doubts when Bush first told them he wanted to focus on the potential of a global pandemic.

Over several months, cabinet officials got behind the idea. Most of them had governed through the Sept. 11 terror attacks, so events considered unlikely, but highly -impactful had a certain resonance.

Tom Bossert worked in the Bush White House and went on to serve as homeland security adviser in the Trump administration said, "It was not a novel. It was the world we were living."

Bossier, who is now an ABC News contributor, said Bush did not just insist on preparation for a pandemic. He was obsessed with it.

"He was completely taken by the reality that that was going to happen," said Bossert.

In a November 2005 speech at the National Institutes of Health, Bush laid out proposals down to the most minute detail. He described with stunning precision how a pandemic in the United States would unfold. Among those in the audience was Dr. Anthony Fauci, the leader of this current crisis response, who was then and still is now the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

At the time Bush said, "A pandemic is a lot like a forest fire. If caught early it might be extinguished with limited damage. If allowed to smolder, undetected, it can grow to an inferno that can spread quickly beyond out ability to control it."

President Bush recognized that an outbreak was a different kind of disaster than the ones the federal government had been designed to address.

"To respond to a pandemic, we need medical personnel and adequate supplies of equipment," said President Bush. "In a pandemic, everything from syringes to hospital beds, respirators, masks and protective equipment would be in short supply."

Bush told the gathered scientists they would would need to develop a vaccine in record time.

"If a pandemic strikes, our country must have a surge capacity in place that will allow us to bring a new vaccine on line quickly and manufacture enough to immunize every American against the pandemic strain," said Bush.

The government launched a website, www.pandemicflu.gov, that is still in use today.

As time passed, however, it became increasingly difficult to justify the continued funding, staffing and attention.

Bush was asked to comment on the current COVID-19 pandemic, which he perfectly described in 2005, however he declined.

I’m sure he takes no pleasure in being right.

The mistakes that were made, can’t be dwelled on, those in charge NEED to focus on the here and now and what they’re going to do for US.

The bi-partisan politics has to be the first thing to go.

People are dying while Republicans are fighting Democrats and vice-versa.

And our governor, who, admittedly, I’ve never been a fan, is sucking the life out of this State, in my opinion.

I, like a lot of other hardworking Illinoisans, are being taxed beyond what is reasonable.

I truly feel as though he’s focused more on his aspirations for the office of President of the United States in 2024 rather than what’s happening to his constituents at this point.

He’s never had to live paycheck-to-paycheck. He’s never had to worry about buying groceries or buying much needed medication. That’s an issue with a lot of politicians these days. They are so out of touch with the average working person they have no idea; that and the contributions they take from lobbyists which makes them beholden to those creations.

Nothing is ‘normal’ at this point.

As a society, we’re going to have to be willing to do our part to get back to whatever our new normal is going to be.

There is already too much fighting going on and fighting isn’t going to solve anything at this point—people are going to continue to die, continue to spread the virus, continue to not take it seriously, etc.

Throughout history our country has asked A LOT more of our ancestors and they gladly stepped up to the plate—fought wars, defended our freedoms, died for our country and more yet, here some of us are with the latest iPhone, getting our medical information from social media, which must be true because, you know, it’s social media, then sharing said information all the while complaining about wearing a freakin’ MASK.

I don’t want to wear one. I’m pretty sure no one is jumping for joy over it, but it’s just something we do to help our fellow human being.

If it turns out to be bunk, so what?

What have you really lost?

Nothing.

You can brag all over social media how right you were—there’s something to look forward to!

If it turns out to be true—you did your part.

It really is not that difficult of a decision.

I’m sure one of your ancestors who took a bullet in the back at Gettysburg is looking down from Heaven and is extremely proud of you for doing the right thing and wearing a mask.