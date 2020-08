CUBA-Hadley Pasley, Jocelyn Pasley and Briella Waughtel recently set up a lemonade stand in front of Potsie’s in Cuba. They raised $200 and donated it to The Clayberg Resident Activity Fund. The money will be used to purchase needed supplies and activity items for the residents.

The Clayberg staff and residents appreciate their thoughtfulness and generosity!

Way to go, young ladies!