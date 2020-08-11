Livingston County's toll in coronavirus-related deaths rose by one Monday to give the county three deaths overall. It was reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health in Tuesday's press release of overall numbers.

The deceased is a woman who was in her 60s. She had been hospitalized and died between Aug. 8-10.

The county's overall total of positive COVID-19 cases sat at 118 as of Tuesday morning. Tuesday's numbers were not released before deadline. However, the IDPH website indicates that the county has had 122 positive cases, meaning that it is likely another four have been reported.

However, the IDPH released its Tuesday report, stating that there were 20 deaths reported from Monday, which included the Livingston County fatality. Of those deaths, only a woman in her 40s from Will County was younger than 60. There were 12 victims aged 70 or older.

The state reported 1,549 new positive cases between Monday and Tuesday. Overall, the state has had 196,948 cases with 7,657 deaths.

The IDPH has backed off one case in Chenoa, dropping its number back to 6 cases. However, Lexington's total has gone up to 8. Fairbury is at 12 and Dwight has 16 listed. Cornell still has 7 and Long Point has 10.

Pontiac has 37 reported for the most in the county. Streator is at 119 for the most in the area.

As a reminder, the LCHD will have a mobile testing sight at its 310 E. Torrance Ave. location on Aug. 17 and Aug. 18. The testing times will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. The Illinois Department of Public Health funds the mobile testing unit. The LCHD initial press release states that anyone can be tested regardless of insurance status.

A news release from The Emergency Email and Wireless Network Health Alert states that Russia is the first country to approve a COVID-19 vaccine.

The release stated, "President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia had become the first country in the world to grant regulatory approval to a COVID-19 vaccine after less than two months of human testing, a move hailed by Moscow as evidence of its scientific prowess.

"The development paves the way for the mass inoculation of the Russian population, even as the final stage of clinical trials to test safety and efficacy continue. The speed at which Russia is moving to roll out its vaccine highlights its determination to win the global race for an effective product, but has stirred concerns that it may be putting national prestige before sound science and safety.

"Speaking at a government meeting on state television, Putin said the vaccine, developed by Moscow's Gamaleya Institute, was safe and that it had even been administered to one of his daughters.

"'I know that it works quite effectively, forms strong immunity, and I repeat, it has passed all the needed checks,' said Putin.

"He said he hoped the country would soon start mass producing the vaccine. Its approval by the health ministry foreshadows the start of a larger trial involving thousands of participants, commonly known as a Phase III trial.

"More than 100 possible vaccines are being developed around the world to try to stop the COVID-19 pandemic. At least four are in final Phase III human trials, according to WHO data."

The LCHD reminds residents that symptoms are not always obvious apparent but that people can be carriers of COVID-19. Everyone is is encouraged to continue to adhere to all required precautions including wearing a face covering and maintaining a social distance of at least six feet whenever possible. Frequent hand-washing and sanitizing is still strongly urged.

For Livingston County residents age 60 or older, homebound with no assistance and in need of essential care items, such as food, medical supplies, or personal hygiene products, please the LCHD at 815-844-7174, x230. The LCHD will continue to work diligently to meet the everyday needs of county residents while aggressively addressing the on-going COVID-19 pandemic. Up-to-date information for Livingston County may be found at www.lchd.us.

There are three testing sites reasonably close to Pontiac, with the nearest being in Bloomington. This site, which allows for walk-up testing, is located at 1106 Interstate Drive and is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. while daily supplies last.

Two other sites are in Champaign — Market Place Shopping Center, 2000 N. Neil St. — and Peoria — Peoria Civic Center Fulton Street parking lot. Both locations are open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. while daily supplies last.