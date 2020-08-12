Sarah Bush Lincoln’s Mobile Mammography Services will be hitting the road at area county health departments, banks and other locations in September.

The Mobile Mammography van helps provide mammograms to women who may not otherwise have access to, or be able to afford these life-saving preventive screens. Women who qualify will receive their mammogram free.

The mobile mammography van is available to all women regardless of their financial status. Women with insurance that covers their yearly mammogram are also welcome.

Staffed by technologists from the Sarah Bush Lincoln Mammography Department, the mobile mammography van provides digital mammography technology, the same quality services found at the Health Center. All staff members are certified by the American Registry of Radiologic Technology and are further certified in mammography.

The van will be at Tractor Supply, Newton, on September 24. To ensure safety, mammograms on the unit are done by appointment only. Patients will be screened and asked to wear a mask just as if they were coming into the Health Center.

To make an appointment for a mammogram on the mobile van at a location near you, call 1-800-639-5929. For the full schedule visit: www.sarahbush.org/womensimagingcenter.