Some people "just need some help" when it comes to fixing code violations on their property, Keith Edwards said Monday.

So Edwards has come up with a program to provide that help, using local volunteers.

Edwards, the city’s community development officer, reported at Monday’s City Council meeting on his idea for a Resident Assistance Program, or RAP.

Part of Edwards’ job is to check local properties for violations of city codes — lawns that need to be mowed, weeds that must be cut, outbuildings that need repairs (or to be demolished), and so on.

In some cases, he issues citations to people. Or he can simply notify them of the problem, and they take care of it.

But some people, Edwards said are "overwhelmed" by the need to clean up problems, or are physically unable to do so.

These people "just need some help" to clean up their properties, he said.

Edwards’ proposal is to create a list of people who are willing to volunteer to help out with cleanup, minor repairs and so on.

"It’d be a win-win for the city," he said.

He’s already met with representatives of some local service organizations and churches, and would like to reach out to anyone in the community who might be willing to help people.

Edwards said he’ll schedule a meeting for later in August with anyone who wants to take part in the program.

Mayor Gary Moore said it can be stressful to receive a notice from the city that something needs to be cleaned up on one’s property.

"This might take some of the sting out of that," the mayor said of Edwards’ plan.

Council members indicated that they liked the idea of a volunteer group.

"We have a community that’s known for helping each other," Councilman Mike Komnick said.