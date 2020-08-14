Illinois Eastern Community Colleges

Board Agenda

This meeting is available by electronic access:

32Thttps://zoom.us/j/9721287294632T

Meeting ID: 972 1287 2946

Dial in number: 1 312 626 6799

August 18, 2020

7:00 p.m.

Olney Central College

Banquet Room

1.Call to Order & Roll CallChairman Fischer

2.Disposition of MinutesChancellor Gower

3.Recognition of Visitors and GuestsGower

A. Visitors and Guests

B. IECEA Representative

4.Public Comment

5.Reports

A. Trustees

B. Presidents

C. Cabinet

6.Policy First Reading (and Possible Approval)

A. Policy 100.31 Preventing Sexual ViolenceGower

7.Policy Second ReadingGower

A. None

8.Staff Recommendations for Approval

A. Acceptance of No Petition CertificateGower

B. Consideration and action on a Resolution providing for the issue of $2,500,000 Taxable General Obligation Community College Bonds (Alternate Revenue Source), Series 2020C, of the District, for community college purposes, the pledge of certain revenues to the payment of principal and interest on the bonds and the levy of a district annual tax sufficient to pay such principal and interest if the pledged revenues are insufficient to make such payment, and authorizing the sale of the bonds to the purchaser thereof……………………………………………………………………………....Gower

C. Approval of Publication for BINA HearingGower

D. Appointment of Board Audit CommitteeGower

E. 2020 Program ReviewGower

F. Emergency Response PlansGower

G. Violence Prevention PlanGower

H. Waive Online Hybrid Course FeeGower

I. Late Fee for Unpaid BalancesGower

J. Board of Trustees ElectionGower

K. Tentative Budget Fiscal Year 2021Gower

L. Articulation Agreements with SIUGower

AAS Radiography to BS Radiation Therapy Technology

AAS Radiography to BS Radiologic Sciences MRI/CT Specialization

AAS Radiography to BS Radiology Education Management

9.Bid Committee ReportGower

A. Lincoln Trail College Parking Lot Seal and Stripe

10.District Finance

A. Financial ReportHawkins

B. Approval of Financial ObligationsHawkins

11.Chancellor’s ReportGowe

12.Executive SessionGower

13.Approval of Executive Session Minutes

A. Written Executive Session MinutesGower

B. Audio Executive Session MinutesGower

14.Approval of Personnel ReportGower

15. Collective BargainingGower

16.LitigationGower

17.Other Items

18.Adjournment