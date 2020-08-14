Shawn Michael Scoles, age 30, of Olney, passed away on Monday, August 11, 2020 at Carle Richland Memorial Hospital in Olney.

Celebration of Life service will be at 11 AM on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at First Assembly of God in Olney. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time. Cremation rites will be accorded. Pastor Paul Goss will be officiating.

Shawn was born on January 19, 1990 in Tucson, AZ, the son of Michael R. Scoles and Barbara Scoles.

He worked as a laborer for carnivals. He enjoyed playing video games and working in his garden. He attended First Assembly of God in Olney. He will be sadly missed by his family, friends and all who knew him.

Shawn is survived by his father Michael Scoles (companion Judy Vickers) of Okawville; mother Barbara Scoles of Olney; brother Jeremy Scoles (Darcie) of Olney; sister Michelle Eastep (Stephen) of Moweaqua, IL; 2 nieces and 4 nephews.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather’s Carl Scoles and Ken Hoebbel and grandmother Laura Lee Martin.

Memorials can be made to Muscular Dystrophy in memory of Shawn Michael Scoles.

