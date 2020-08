AGENDA

CITY OF OLNEY

BOARD OF APPEALS MEETING

SEPTEMBER 8, 2020

7:00 P.M.

1. Call to Order

2. Roll Call

3. Approve Minutes of the Board of Appeals Meeting on January 6, 2020

4. Swearing In

5. Variance: 202 S. Polk Street (Marty Mitchell)

6. Variance: 141 N. Jackson Street (Donald Cunningham)

7. Public Comments/Presentations

8. Adjourn