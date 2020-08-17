Hermina Bernadine Klingler Zuber, 91, of Olney, passed away August 13, 2020 at Carle RMH.

Hermina Bernadine Klingler Zuber was born November 20, 1928 to John Klingler and Minnie (Kuhl). She was Married to Francis G. Zuber on November 27, 1947. Francis G. Zuber preceded her in death on January 16, 2001.

Hermina had a love for her family and enjoyed spending time with them. She also enjoyed playing cards, quilting, and gardening. Hermina took pleasure in sewing and crocheting items for family members. She especially loved watching grandchildren and great grandchildren play and interact with each other. Hermina was a lifetime member of the St. Joseph Stringtown Catholic Church and was active in the Community Club.

Hermina Bernadine Klingler Zuber is survived by her son, John Zuber; son, Thomas (Deb) Zuber; son, Donald (Evelyn) Zuber; son, Steven Zuber; daughter, Anita Race; daughter, Susan Zuber; daughter, Kathy (Mike) Fehrenbacher; daughter, Teresa Zehner; son, Joseph (Cathy) Zuber; son, Michael (Kathy) Zuber; grandchildren; Karen (Oscar) Matias, Robert Zuber, Maren Zuber, Stephanie Zuber, Stacy Zuber, Sarah Zuber, Jennifer (Drew) Beckman, William Zuber, Kimberly (Chase) Erdman, Matthew Race, Katie Fehrenbacher, Brian (Mara) Fehrenbacher, Joseph (Theresa) Fehrenbacher, Mark (Kaitlyn Lamack) Fehrenbacher, Ashley (Dan) Akin, Adam (Erin) Zehner, Ben (Austin Martin) Zuber, Jacob (Shawna Thomas) Zuber, Megan (Noah) Lathrop, John (Nikki) Zuber, and Elizabeth (Gabby Borders) Zuber; great grandchildren, Michaela Matias, Nicholas Matias, Addilyn Erdman, Clara Fehrenbacher, Corinne Akin, Lydia Zehner, Anna Zehner, David Zehner, Kaylyn Thomas, Kolton Zuber, and Ethen Zuber. Daughters, Teresa Zehner, Anita Race, and Cathy Fehrenbacher.

Hermina Bernadine Klingler Zuber was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, William Zuber; daughter-in-law, Margaret Zuber; son-in-law, Stephen Race; and sister, Pauline Kistner.

Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney is in charge of arrangements. Due to the restriction of the Church, and the size of the family, a private family Mass of Christian Burial washeld at 11:00 AM on August 17, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. A webcast is available at Kistler-Patterson.com following the service.

Interment took place on August 17, 2020 at St. Joseph Cemetery in Stringtown.

Memorials can be made to Richland County 4-H or St. Joseph Cemetery in Stringtown