MACOMB – Golf became the first sport to open its season as teams began play last week.

The Macomb girls opened last Friday at Metamora while the boys began play on Monday in Peoria.

And while golf appears to be off to a successful start, coaches know that the season and the scheduling of it will be anything but easy.

"Our schedule got sliced up pretty good," Macomb girls coach Brian Sullivan said. "McDonough County is on the edge of our COVID region, and we can only play teams in our region, so we lost quite a bit because we’re on that edge."

And even with plenty of golf teams within the conference and COVID region, scheduling has been difficult with limitations placed on participation numbers.

"I think some of the schools in the area have canceled their invites, I’m hearing bits and pieces like Galesburg might cancel their Streaks Invitational, which we were going to play in this year because that’s where we thought our regional might be," Macomb boys coach Greg Duncan said. "I’m hearing rumors Monmouth-Roseville’s invite is going to be canceled as well, so we are really trying to find competitive matches on our calendar."

Macomb is not the only school struggling to fill out the schedule, which has led to some opportunity as the Bombers now find themselves getting together with new foes.

"I got an email from U-High in Normal, who is perennially good and they’re having an invite in October and they invited us there," Duncan said. "I’m really trying to help (Macomb AD) Mr. Horrell and find some schools who are going to push us to be better."

Making that search and phone calls a little easier to make is the success Macomb has had in golf on both the girls’ and boys’ side in recent seasons.

Both programs are coming off state appearances last season, so the larger schools in the region are giving Macomb a look.

"Mr. Horrell has been working closely with me, he’s been very supportive and we’ve been contacting a lot of schools to see if they’ll play us," Sullivan said. "We’ve actually added quite a bit of good competition and are playing some really good courses.

"It’s a testament to the work all the players have put into the program to get Macomb golf where it has been over the last five or six years."

Getting to play bigger schools is nice, but Sullivan also acknowledges the Bombers may have to spend much of the season away from their home course.

"Metamora, Normal Community, Geneseo, those are teams we don’t normally get to play, courses we normally don’t get on and I think that’s a testament to where the program is to get those," Sullivan said. "Normally we might not have much of a schedule, but now we are adding some opponents and trying to get as many matches as we can.

"A lot of our invites were canceled, we’re not going to some of the same places we’ve gone, but that’s OK. We’ll go play a lot of other opponents, a lot of road matches, but we’re going to gain a lot from that."

With the regular season coming together, both Macomb coaches are eyeing the postseason.

With several players back from state qualifiers, the teams are hoping to move beyond their COVID districts and have a shot at state.

"I’ve heard some rumors on what the state series might look like, it’s not what I would like to see happen, but I understand with the COVID regionals, it doesn’t lend itself to a state tournament unless we are in Phase V, which is a vaccine and I think we all know there won’t be a vaccine by October 24," Duncan said. "I’m not sure the state tournament will look the same, it might be a COVID Regional championship, or something like that, which is good because there are a lot of good teams in our region with the Peoria schools, down in Bloomington, so that is something to hang your hat on, even if it is not the ultimate goal.

"It’s not what we want, but we realize we are fortunate that we do get to be out here, we do get to play and we do get to represent our school and our community."

It is much the same for the Macomb girls, who plan on showing up and plan on playing until the last meet on the schedule.

"We’re going to go as far as they’ll let us go," Sullivan said. "There’s a lot of uncertainty going on, that’s the number one thing that is making me anxious, not knowing what is gong to happen, and that goes for our schedule too.

"We don’t know what things are going to look like, like most other people. But I like the attitude we have, we’re going to play as much and as long as we can and see how far they let us go."