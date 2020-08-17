Notice is Hereby Given that Jeff Wilson, President of the Board of Education of Richland CountyCommunity Unit School District No.1, Counties of Richland, Wayne, Jasper, Clay, and Lawrence, Illinois,has called a Regular Meeting of the Board of Education. Purposes of the meeting are noted on theattached agenda. Meeting date, time and location are as follows:

Date: Thursday, August 20, 2020

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Richland County Middle School Cafeteria

1099 N. Van St., Olney, IL

Board members will participate via Zoom meeting.

The meeting will be viewable by the public via live stream at

http://www.rccu1.net/live

Members of the public may still make public comments by

submitting a written statement using the following link

http://www.rccul.net/contact us/school board

Date of Notice: August 18, 2020

Chris Simpson

Superintendent of Schools

Regular School Board Meeting

August 20, 2020 at 7:30 PM - Regular Meeting

I. Call to Order and Pledge of Allegiance

II. Roll Call

III. Recognition and Comments from Employees and Public

III.A. Preschool for All Gold Circle of Quality Achievement

IV. Consent Agenda

IV.A. * Minutes of Previous Meetings

IV.A.1. * Regular and Closed Minutes of the Regular Board Meeting of Thursday, July

16, 2020

IV.B. * Closed Minutes

IV.B.1. * Approve Destruction of Audio Recordings of February 21, 2019

IV.C. * Communication

IV.C.1. Thank You from Charissa Burgener

IV.C.2. * Thank You from Sherri Pierce

IV.D. * July FOIA Log

IV.E. * Policies for First Consideration

IV.E.1. * 2.220 School Board Meeting Procedure

IV.E.2. * 2.260 Uniform Grievance Procedure

IV.E.3. * 2.265 Title IX Sexual Harassment Grievance Procedure

IV.E.4. * 4.180 Pandemic Preparedness; Management; and Recovery

IV.E.5. * 5.10 Equal Employment Opportunity and Minority Recruitment

IV.E.6. * 5.20 Workplace Harassment Prohibited

IV.E.7. * 5.100 Staff Development Program

IV.E.8. * 5.200 Terms and Conditions of Employment and Dismissal

IV.E.9. * 5.220 Substitute Teachers

IV.E.10. * 5.330 Sick Days, Vacation, Holidays, and Leaves

IV.E.11. * 7.10 Equal Educational Opportunities

IV.E.12. * 7.20 Harassment of Students Prohibited

IV.E.13. * 7.40 Nonpublic School Students, Including Parochial and Home-Schooled

Students

IV.E.14. * 7.180 Prevention of and Response to Bullying, Intimidation, and Harassment

IV.E.15. * 7.185 Teen Dating Violence Prohibited

IV.E.16. * 7.190 Student Behavior

IV.E.17. * 7.340 Student Records

IV.E.18. * 7.345 Use of Educational Technologies; Student Data Privacy and Security

IV.F. * Approve Administrator & Teacher Salary & Benefit Report

IV.G. * Building Reports

IV.G.1. * RCES

IV.G.2. * RCMS

IV.G.3. * RCHS

IV.G.4. * Special Education

V. Financial Reports

V.A. Treasurer's Report

V.B. Balance Sheet

V.C. Approval of Bills and Payroll

V.D. All Other Financial Reports

V.D.1. Comparison of Funds - July 2019 with July 2020

V.D.2. Monthly Financial Report

V.D.3. Financial Update/Review

VI. Administrative Reports

VI.A. Superintendent's Report

VI.A.1. RCHS Renovation Update

VI.A.2. 2020-21 Enrollment Update

VI.A.3. Wabash Valley Division Fall Meeting

VI.A.4. Review of Teacher Institute

VI.B. Assistant Superintendent's Report

VI.B.1. High School Surplus Auction Report

VII. Unfinished Business

VIII. New Business

VIII.A. Consideration and Action on a Resolution Authorizing and Directing the Sale of

School Real Estate

VIII.B. Approve Intergovernmental Agreement for Library Services

VIII.C. Approve Alternative Survey of Learning Conditions

VIII.D. Reopening Plan MOU (RCCU#1 & RCEA)

VIII.E. Authorize Superintendent to Fill Employment Vacancies Prior to August 27, 2020

IX. Enter Executive Session

IX.A. To Consider Information Regarding Appointment, Employment, Compensation,

Discipline, Performance, or Dismissal of Individual Employees

IX.B. To Discuss the Purchase or Lease of Real Property

IX.C. To Discuss Matters of Possible or Pending Litigation

IX.D. To Discuss Matters of Closed Session Minutes

X. Exit Executive Session

XI. Leave(s) of Absence

XI.A. RCHS Teacher

XII. Notification(s) of Intent to Retire

XII.A.

Special Needs Coordinator

XII.B. RCES Secretary

XIII. Resignation(s)

XIII.A. Bus Driver & Food Service Staff Member

XIII.B. RCES Teacher Assistant

XIII.C. RCMS Food Service Staff Member

XIV. Employment

XIV.A. Part-time Special Education Teacher

XIV.B. Teacher Assistant

XIV.C. RCES Paraprofessional

XIV.D. Transfer RCES Teachers from Part-time to Full-time

XIV.E. RCMS Additional Duty Assignments

XIV.F. RCHS Additional Duty Assignments

XV. Adjournment