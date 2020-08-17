Notice is Hereby Given that Jeff Wilson, President of the Board of Education of Richland CountyCommunity Unit School District No.1, Counties of Richland, Wayne, Jasper, Clay, and Lawrence, Illinois,has called a Regular Meeting of the Board of Education. Purposes of the meeting are noted on theattached agenda. Meeting date, time and location are as follows:
Date: Thursday, August 20, 2020
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Richland County Middle School Cafeteria
1099 N. Van St., Olney, IL
Board members will participate via Zoom meeting.
The meeting will be viewable by the public via live stream at
http://www.rccu1.net/live
Members of the public may still make public comments by
submitting a written statement using the following link
http://www.rccul.net/contact us/school board
Date of Notice: August 18, 2020
Chris Simpson
Superintendent of Schools
Regular School Board Meeting
August 20, 2020 at 7:30 PM - Regular Meeting
I. Call to Order and Pledge of Allegiance
II. Roll Call
III. Recognition and Comments from Employees and Public
III.A. Preschool for All Gold Circle of Quality Achievement
IV. Consent Agenda
IV.A. * Minutes of Previous Meetings
IV.A.1. * Regular and Closed Minutes of the Regular Board Meeting of Thursday, July
16, 2020
IV.B. * Closed Minutes
IV.B.1. * Approve Destruction of Audio Recordings of February 21, 2019
IV.C. * Communication
IV.C.1. Thank You from Charissa Burgener
IV.C.2. * Thank You from Sherri Pierce
IV.D. * July FOIA Log
IV.E. * Policies for First Consideration
IV.E.1. * 2.220 School Board Meeting Procedure
IV.E.2. * 2.260 Uniform Grievance Procedure
IV.E.3. * 2.265 Title IX Sexual Harassment Grievance Procedure
IV.E.4. * 4.180 Pandemic Preparedness; Management; and Recovery
IV.E.5. * 5.10 Equal Employment Opportunity and Minority Recruitment
IV.E.6. * 5.20 Workplace Harassment Prohibited
IV.E.7. * 5.100 Staff Development Program
IV.E.8. * 5.200 Terms and Conditions of Employment and Dismissal
IV.E.9. * 5.220 Substitute Teachers
IV.E.10. * 5.330 Sick Days, Vacation, Holidays, and Leaves
IV.E.11. * 7.10 Equal Educational Opportunities
IV.E.12. * 7.20 Harassment of Students Prohibited
IV.E.13. * 7.40 Nonpublic School Students, Including Parochial and Home-Schooled
Students
IV.E.14. * 7.180 Prevention of and Response to Bullying, Intimidation, and Harassment
IV.E.15. * 7.185 Teen Dating Violence Prohibited
IV.E.16. * 7.190 Student Behavior
IV.E.17. * 7.340 Student Records
IV.E.18. * 7.345 Use of Educational Technologies; Student Data Privacy and Security
IV.F. * Approve Administrator & Teacher Salary & Benefit Report
IV.G. * Building Reports
IV.G.1. * RCES
IV.G.2. * RCMS
IV.G.3. * RCHS
IV.G.4. * Special Education
V. Financial Reports
V.A. Treasurer's Report
V.B. Balance Sheet
V.C. Approval of Bills and Payroll
V.D. All Other Financial Reports
V.D.1. Comparison of Funds - July 2019 with July 2020
V.D.2. Monthly Financial Report
V.D.3. Financial Update/Review
VI. Administrative Reports
VI.A. Superintendent's Report
VI.A.1. RCHS Renovation Update
VI.A.2. 2020-21 Enrollment Update
VI.A.3. Wabash Valley Division Fall Meeting
VI.A.4. Review of Teacher Institute
VI.B. Assistant Superintendent's Report
VI.B.1. High School Surplus Auction Report
VII. Unfinished Business
VIII. New Business
VIII.A. Consideration and Action on a Resolution Authorizing and Directing the Sale of
School Real Estate
VIII.B. Approve Intergovernmental Agreement for Library Services
VIII.C. Approve Alternative Survey of Learning Conditions
VIII.D. Reopening Plan MOU (RCCU#1 & RCEA)
VIII.E. Authorize Superintendent to Fill Employment Vacancies Prior to August 27, 2020
IX. Enter Executive Session
IX.A. To Consider Information Regarding Appointment, Employment, Compensation,
Discipline, Performance, or Dismissal of Individual Employees
IX.B. To Discuss the Purchase or Lease of Real Property
IX.C. To Discuss Matters of Possible or Pending Litigation
IX.D. To Discuss Matters of Closed Session Minutes
X. Exit Executive Session
XI. Leave(s) of Absence
XI.A. RCHS Teacher
XII. Notification(s) of Intent to Retire
XII.A.
Special Needs Coordinator
XII.B. RCES Secretary
XIII. Resignation(s)
XIII.A. Bus Driver & Food Service Staff Member
XIII.B. RCES Teacher Assistant
XIII.C. RCMS Food Service Staff Member
XIV. Employment
XIV.A. Part-time Special Education Teacher
XIV.B. Teacher Assistant
XIV.C. RCES Paraprofessional
XIV.D. Transfer RCES Teachers from Part-time to Full-time
XIV.E. RCMS Additional Duty Assignments
XIV.F. RCHS Additional Duty Assignments
XV. Adjournment