Monday

Aug 17, 2020 at 12:09 PM


Notice is Hereby Given that Jeff Wilson, President of the Board of Education of Richland CountyCommunity Unit School District No.1, Counties of Richland, Wayne, Jasper, Clay, and Lawrence, Illinois,has called a Regular Meeting of the Board of Education. Purposes of the meeting are noted on theattached agenda. Meeting date, time and location are as follows:


Date: Thursday, August 20, 2020


Time: 7:30 p.m.


Location: Richland County Middle School Cafeteria


1099 N. Van St., Olney, IL


Board members will participate via Zoom meeting.


The meeting will be viewable by the public via live stream at


http://www.rccu1.net/live


Members of the public may still make public comments by


submitting a written statement using the following link


http://www.rccul.net/contact us/school board


Date of Notice: August 18, 2020


Chris Simpson


Superintendent of Schools


Regular School Board Meeting


August 20, 2020 at 7:30 PM - Regular Meeting


I. Call to Order and Pledge of Allegiance


II. Roll Call


III. Recognition and Comments from Employees and Public


III.A. Preschool for All Gold Circle of Quality Achievement


IV. Consent Agenda


IV.A. * Minutes of Previous Meetings


IV.A.1. * Regular and Closed Minutes of the Regular Board Meeting of Thursday, July


16, 2020


IV.B. * Closed Minutes


IV.B.1. * Approve Destruction of Audio Recordings of February 21, 2019


IV.C. * Communication


IV.C.1. Thank You from Charissa Burgener


IV.C.2. * Thank You from Sherri Pierce


IV.D. * July FOIA Log


IV.E. * Policies for First Consideration


IV.E.1. * 2.220 School Board Meeting Procedure


IV.E.2. * 2.260 Uniform Grievance Procedure


IV.E.3. * 2.265 Title IX Sexual Harassment Grievance Procedure


IV.E.4. * 4.180 Pandemic Preparedness; Management; and Recovery


IV.E.5. * 5.10 Equal Employment Opportunity and Minority Recruitment


IV.E.6. * 5.20 Workplace Harassment Prohibited


IV.E.7. * 5.100 Staff Development Program


IV.E.8. * 5.200 Terms and Conditions of Employment and Dismissal


IV.E.9. * 5.220 Substitute Teachers


IV.E.10. * 5.330 Sick Days, Vacation, Holidays, and Leaves


IV.E.11. * 7.10 Equal Educational Opportunities


IV.E.12. * 7.20 Harassment of Students Prohibited


IV.E.13. * 7.40 Nonpublic School Students, Including Parochial and Home-Schooled


Students


IV.E.14. * 7.180 Prevention of and Response to Bullying, Intimidation, and Harassment


IV.E.15. * 7.185 Teen Dating Violence Prohibited


IV.E.16. * 7.190 Student Behavior


IV.E.17. * 7.340 Student Records


IV.E.18. * 7.345 Use of Educational Technologies; Student Data Privacy and Security


IV.F. * Approve Administrator & Teacher Salary & Benefit Report


IV.G. * Building Reports


IV.G.1. * RCES


IV.G.2. * RCMS


IV.G.3. * RCHS


IV.G.4. * Special Education


V. Financial Reports


V.A. Treasurer's Report


V.B. Balance Sheet


V.C. Approval of Bills and Payroll


V.D. All Other Financial Reports


V.D.1. Comparison of Funds - July 2019 with July 2020


V.D.2. Monthly Financial Report


V.D.3. Financial Update/Review


VI. Administrative Reports


VI.A. Superintendent's Report


VI.A.1. RCHS Renovation Update


VI.A.2. 2020-21 Enrollment Update


VI.A.3. Wabash Valley Division Fall Meeting


VI.A.4. Review of Teacher Institute


VI.B. Assistant Superintendent's Report


VI.B.1. High School Surplus Auction Report


VII. Unfinished Business


VIII. New Business


VIII.A. Consideration and Action on a Resolution Authorizing and Directing the Sale of


School Real Estate


VIII.B. Approve Intergovernmental Agreement for Library Services


VIII.C. Approve Alternative Survey of Learning Conditions


VIII.D. Reopening Plan MOU (RCCU#1 & RCEA)


VIII.E. Authorize Superintendent to Fill Employment Vacancies Prior to August 27, 2020


IX. Enter Executive Session


IX.A. To Consider Information Regarding Appointment, Employment, Compensation,


Discipline, Performance, or Dismissal of Individual Employees


IX.B. To Discuss the Purchase or Lease of Real Property


IX.C. To Discuss Matters of Possible or Pending Litigation


IX.D. To Discuss Matters of Closed Session Minutes


X. Exit Executive Session


XI. Leave(s) of Absence


XI.A. RCHS Teacher


XII. Notification(s) of Intent to Retire


XII.A.


Special Needs Coordinator


XII.B. RCES Secretary


XIII. Resignation(s)


XIII.A. Bus Driver & Food Service Staff Member


XIII.B. RCES Teacher Assistant


XIII.C. RCMS Food Service Staff Member


XIV. Employment


XIV.A. Part-time Special Education Teacher


XIV.B. Teacher Assistant


XIV.C. RCES Paraprofessional


XIV.D. Transfer RCES Teachers from Part-time to Full-time


XIV.E. RCMS Additional Duty Assignments


XIV.F. RCHS Additional Duty Assignments


XV. Adjournment