The Henry and Stark County Health Department’s First Choice Healthcare Clinics of Kewanee and Colona will continue to offer Sports and School Physical Exam clinics throughout the summer.

Appointments are available at their Kewanee Clinic, 110 N. Burr Blvd., Kewanee and at their Colona Clinic, 103 1st St., Colona.

The clinics offer area Junior High and Senior High School Athletes, Freshmen, Sixth Graders, Kindergartners, and Preschoolers school or sports physicals.

The First Choice Healthcare Clinics encourage parents to call early for their appointments; and thereby avoid the end of the summer rush.

Parents be sure your children are up-to-date on their required immunizations before school begins this fall. Immunizations, TB checks; blood lead screenings, and other needed lab tests are also available to participants at additional charges. The First Choice Healthcare Clinics have all immunizations that are required for school entry as private pay vaccines. Please call for eligibility, costs, and for vaccine availability.

Please note, appointments which are necessary, may be made by contacting the First Choice Healthcare Clinic nearest you at (309) 852-5272 – KEWANEE or 792-4011-COLONA.

In addition the Department reminds area parents that certified copies of birth certificates for children born in Henry County since 1971 can be obtained through the Health Department office, 110 N. Burr Blvd., Kewanee. The charge for obtaining birth certified copies is $13 for the first copy and $6 for each additional copy.

For more information visit our website at www.henrystarkhealth.com or find us on Facebook at Henry and Stark County Health Departments or Follow Us on Twitter.