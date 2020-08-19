LEWISTOWN - Edward "Ed" M. Riley, 72, Lewistown, passed away at 4:12 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center. He was born June 11, 1948 in Banner to John and Margret (Ellis) Riley. He married Jean Wooddell June 8, 1973 in Havana. She survives.

Also surviving are two sons, Mark Wooddell, Lewistown and Marty Chasteen, Lewistown; six grandchildren, Kaylie Chasteen, Chase and Quincy Melvin, Jordyn Rhodes, Taylor Chasteen, and Trenton Chasteen; nine great-grandchildren; two brothers, Bill (Patty) Riley of Wee-Ma-Tuk and Greg (Kathy) Riley, Canton; two sisters, Bonnie Easley, Canton and Madeline (Scott) Harkless, Minnesota.

Ed was preceded in death by his parents, two sons, Monty and Mike Chasteen, and one sister, Nancy Riley.

Ed worked as a coal miner and was last working at Walmart. He loved to go hunting.

Cremation rites will be accorded with Sedgwick Funeral Homes & Crematory in Canton. Memorials can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. To make online condolences you may go to www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com.