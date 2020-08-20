McDONOUGH COUNTY — The Board of Directors of the McDonough Choral Society has decided that due to the coronavirus pandemic, it will not be safe for our 40-singer ensemble to begin our rehearsals in September, as required for our customary performance in December. So the Board has made the difficult decision to cancel that December performance.

We wish to thank our local community of supporters who so generously help to make our performances possible. We do plan to resume our rehearsals as soon as it is safe for us to do so, and we count on your ongoing support. Under the direction of Susan Shoemaker, the McDonough Choral Society has performed two free concerts a year since 2002, at the Wesley United Methodist Church.