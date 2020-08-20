CANTON/MACOMB — Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Canton Community College/Spoon River College Alumni Association will be unable to host its Alumni Awards Reception and Athletic Hall of Fame Dinner on Saturday, Nov. 7. However, the committee still seeks nominations for deserving CCC/SRC alumni to be honored with the Alumni Achievement Award.

"While we are sad that we won’t be able to host our alumni award recipients in 2020, we still want to honor the achievements of our deserving alumni," said Colin Davis, Executive Director of the SRC Foundation, under which the Alumni Association operates. "We hope to do a small, virtual recognition this fall before welcoming both our 2020 and 2021 award recipients and Hall of Fame inductees to campus in 2021."

The Alumni Achievement Award is given to alumni as they progress up the "success" ladder and should be someone who has earned area-wide recognition, though other qualifications or service will certainly be considered. Anyone who has attended classes at CCC/SRC can be nominated, and the nominee does not need to be a graduate. Nomination forms are available on the SRC Alumni Association website, http://www.src.edu/foundation/Pages/alumni.aspx, or by calling (309) 649-6260. Completed nominations are due by September 30.

"We know there are many successful CCC and SRC alumni whose stories deserve to be told, but we need help in order to tell those stories," said Davis.

In addition to the virtual recognition, all 2020 award recipients will be honored, along with the 2021 honorees, at a ceremony on the Canton Campus on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021.

Traditionally, awards such as the Alumni Achievement Award, the Outstanding Service Award, the Distinguished SRC Retiree Award, the Distinguished Friend of SRC Award, and the Distinguished Alumni Award have been given at the reception. Last year’s award recipients included Amanda Atchley, the late Deputy Troy Chisum, Karen Cotton, Ramon Escapa, Karen Fisher, Eric Phillips, the late Patricia Russell, and Mike Walters. Lance Zedric was inducted into the SRC Athletic Hall of Fame.

"The Alumni Association’s awards reception is a great event that allows SRC to both reconnect with and honor Canton Community College and SRC alumni for their achievements and their service to their communities," said Davis. "We are incredibly proud of what our alumni have gone on to do after SRC, and we look forward to honoring some of their achievements in November 2021."

For more information about the SRC Foundation and the Alumni Association, or to submit a nomination form, please visit http://www.src.edu/foundation/Pages/alumni.aspx.